Tesco installs new ‘sliding’ anti shoplifting device on shelves that leave customers baffled

The video of the new security devices went viral. Picture: TikTok

By Asher McShane

Tesco has installed new sliding plastic devices on supermarket shelves in a bid to deter shoplifters.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The plastic contraptions shield the items on shelves and have to be slid out of the way in order to uncover goods.

The plastic ‘shield’ devices seem to be in place in front of higher-value items like Ferrero Rocher and Milk Tray chocolates.

A TikTok clip of the new devices has gone viral, leaving customers confused.

One person said: “How does this stop shoplifting?”

Another said: “So you can slide it over and get what you need. So how is going to stop shop lifters?”

One person commented: “Thieves don't care, they'll just break them off or take longer to take things. Doesn't matter whether barriers, gates, these, tags. They'll steal if they want to steal.”

Another suggested the device might be designed so that it captures the shoplifter’s fingerprints on the clear plastic.

One shopper, George Young, said: “They definitely work as someone who had these in their store it takes the thieves longer to get to everything so they might steal 10 bars instead of 30 and if they do go for more it gives security time.”

Another said: “It's a deterrence mechanism, individuals are less likely to come in and make a quick theft from Tesco because of those stupid slidey things so they will go elsewhere.”

It’s unclear which branch had the new anti-theft devices fitted.

The video, which has been viewed over six million times simply states: “Tesco’s New Security Devices Will it work?”