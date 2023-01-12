Tesco near central London locks up sausages and bacon ‘to protect stock and availability'

12 January 2023, 19:34

The store is in Tower Hamlets, near central London
The store is in Tower Hamlets, near central London. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

A Tesco store near Tower Bridge appears to be keeping sausages and bacon items behind a locked door to "protect stock and availability".

A photo posted on social media shows a sign stuck to the fridge door at the Tesco Express on Tower Bridge road. It reads: “To protect stock and availability this door is locked. Please ask a member of staff for assistance.”

The section of the store appears to contain chilled meat, including sausages, bacon and BBQ pork.

Elsewhere, consumer journalist Harry Wallop tweeted that his local Aldi have made customers ask staff to bring steaks from the stockroom, rather than keeping them on the shelves, to 'stop shoplifting'.

The Aldi sign read: “These items are request only to keep our colleagues and community safe from anti-social behaviour."

He also noted how customers were asked to request a £1 packet of Haribos.

It comes after The Telegraph reported that shoplifting cases spiked by 16 per cent in the last quarter of 2022.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show there were around 275,000 shoplifting offences in England and Wales in 2021/22.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The attack took place at a beauty spot

Woman in her 20s dies 'after dog attack' as armed officers detain seven animals

Former Chancellor Philip Hammond says the current Tory government's hardline border policy is a barrier to growth and says immigration needs to be increased to fill staff shortages.

Ex Chancellor Philip Hammond says Tories' hardline immigration stance a barrier to growth, calls for closer ties with EU

Some progress appears to have been made in solving the rail dispute

Light at the end of the tunnel? RMT union working 'towards a revised offer' after talks progress to end strike action

University workers will go on strike for 18 days

More strike misery: 70,000 workers across 150 British universities to walk out for 18 days

Biden Classified Documents

Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden documents

Exclusive
Mr Polyanskiy repeated accusations without evidence over the aid workers

Sunak must 'think twice' about helping Ukraine, senior Russian diplomat warns as he says no update on Brit aid workers

Fabian Greco was behind the wheel of his lorry on the Darenth Interchange in Dartford, when he nearly collided with another HGV driver.

Road rage lorry driver who punched a man to the floor then continued attack spared jail because 'prisons are full'

Exclusive
The NHS has been struck by crises

'Damning': Vast majority of Brits lose faith in crisis-struck NHS's ability to offer good enough care if they fall ill

The documents are from Mr Biden's time as Vice President

Second batch of classified documents found at Joe Biden's home in Delaware

Ezra Miller

Flash actor Ezra Miller avoids jail amid trespassing charge

Capitol Riot Proud Boys

Proud Boys sedition trial opens two years after Washington DC Capitol riot

Biden FAA

Biden says classified document found in ‘personal library’

Teachers biggest union failed to meet the threshold for a strike

Teacher strikes avoided after union fails to meet ballot threshold despite 'overwhelming' support

Philemon Mulala has reportedly died in South Africa after being mauled to death by his three dogs

Former Zambian international footballer mauled to death in his back garden by three pet dogs

Dana White has refused to step down as UFC president after footage emerged showing him slapping his wife in a nightclub.

Dana White says he won't step down as UFC president, despite outrage over wife slap video

The theft took place in a Tesco store in Crawley

Watch shocking moment trio of thieves steal £10,000 of phones from Tesco store

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lee Ryan told a black flight attendant "I want your chocolate children"

Blue star Lee Ryan guilty of racially aggravated assault of a female cabin crew member on a BA flight
Russia Ukraine War

Russian forces press closer to key salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine

Joni Mitchell-Gershwin Prize

Joni Mitchell to receive Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Sadiq Khan is expected to attack the Government’s “denial and avoidance” of the “immense damage” Brexit is wreaking upon the country.

'Immense damage' done by Brexit is something I cannot ignore: Sadiq Khan attacks government 'denial'
David Richards attacked Alex Alam with an axe

Dreamboys stripper group's founder sobs as he's jailed for attempted murder of his wife with an axe
Northern Sweden

Huge rare earth elements deposit discovered in Arctic Sweden

Spain Catalonia Sedition

Spain drops sedition charge against former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont

Areas in York and Wales have faced severe flooding

Pubs flood and sewage runs in the streets as York is hit with torrential rain

Richard Rufus has been convicted of fraud

Ex-Premier League star jailed for £15m fraud of friends and family to fund luxury footballer lifestyle
Smiling William and Kate (l and top r) on a visit to Liverpool while Charles greets fans in Aberdeenshire (bottom right)

Smiling William tells cheering crowds he will 'keep going' as the royals get back to work after Harry's revelations

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale: I don't believe the NHS has been defunded

Iain Dale: I don't believe that the health service has been defunded

Andrew Marr speaks about the bloody battle for Soledar

Marr: Russia has turned Soledar into the Ypres or Stalingrad of the 21st century - what does peace look like to them?
NHS

'NH Exodus': Tom Swarbrick reacts to nurse who has 'junked' NHS for better quality of life

James O'Brien: Keir Starmer has to maintain stance on Brexit until opponents stop 'heckling' him

James O'Brien: Keir Starmer has to maintain stance on Brexit until opponents stop 'heckling' him
Caller brands Boris Johnson ‘biggest skidmark on underpants of British politics in decades’ following partygate revelations

Caller brands Boris Johnson ‘biggest skidmark on underpants of British politics' following partygate revelations
'It's not free money!': Caller says proposed disability policy is 'grossly offensive'

Carer tells James O'Brien the proposed disability benefit policy is 'grossly offensive'

Maternity care

Nick Ferrari slams PM for refusal to recognise NHS in 'crisis' after report of inadequate maternity care
Andrew Marr spoke about the strikes

Marr: Tories think they can skewer Starmer over unions - so Sunak turns to strike laws instead of pay deals
Caller slams privately-educated Tory government

'I would want a refund': Caller slams 13 years of rule by privately-educated Tories

Energy fusion company

Senior Engineer at private fusion energy company Tokamak reveals scientific breakthrough

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit