Tesco website crashes after being targeted by hackers

The issue is effecting both Tesco's website and app. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

Tesco's website and app suffered outages following an 'interference attempt' by hackers, a Tesco spokesperson has said.

The hack attempt means customers were left unable to order groceries online or track their deliveries.

Customers first began reporting issues on Saturday.

A Tesco spokesperson said: "There is no reason to believe that this issue impacts customer data and we continue to take ongoing action to make sure all data stays safe.

"Since yesterday, we've been experiencing disruption to our online grocery website and app.

"An attempt was made to interfere with our systems which has caused problems with the search function on the site. We're working hard to fully restore all services and apologise for the inconvenience."

@Tesco Will orders scheduled for tomorrow still be delivered despite issues with your website? — Adam Farrand 🐝 (@AdamFarrand) October 23, 2021

Shoppers have raised concerns on social media after being unable to amend or cancel existing orders.

Replying to various shoppers online, a Tesco spokesperson said: "We working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, however, we don't currently know when our app and website will be back up and running. It'll hopefully be soon."

Tesco is the UK's largest supermarket with total sales of more than £6 billion.