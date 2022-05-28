Texas official 'livid' as police admit 'wrong' not to storm school with gunman inside

Governor Greg Abbott says he is "livid" at the police response to the Texas shooting. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Governor Greg Abbott has said he is "livid" and feels he has been "misled" by police, after the force admitted it was the "wrong decision" to wait nearly an hour before entering the Texas school where a gunman was at large.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The governor previously praised law enforcement for their "amazing courage by running toward gunfire" and their "quick response".

But he said that in earlier statements he was just repeating what he had been told, and said: "The information that I was given turned out, in part, to be inaccurate."

He said the fact families may have suffered due to the police response was "inexcusable" and said exactly what happened needs to be "thoroughly, exhaustively" investigated.

Read more: Texas school pupils' harrowing 911 calls emerge as official says cops 'wrong not to go in'

Read more: Widower of teacher shot dead in Texas massacre dies ‘of broken heart’ days after shooting

On Thursday Texas officials admitted that 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos was in classrooms at Robb Elementary school for between 40 minutes and an hour before being killed by police.

Families of the victims were restrained as they tried to enter the school, where children could be heard "begging for help".

Parents shouted "go in there! Go in there!" according to onlookers.

In a press conference, Greg Abbott said the response needs to be thoroughly investigated. Picture: Alamy

While police gathered outside one child, 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo, who was wounded, covered herself in her friend's blood and pretended to be dead so Ramos would not shoot her.

Another made a harrowing call to emergency services, asking for police to be sent into the school.

On Friday officials admitted it was the "wrong decision" not to enter the school sooner.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said they believed they were no longer facing an active shooter and instead a "barricaded subject".

"Obviously there were children in that classroom that were at risk and it was, in fact, still an active shooter situation," he said.

"From the benefit of hindsight, of course, it was not the right decision, it was the wrong decision."

Javier Cazares, whose fourth grade daughter, Jacklyn Cazares, was killed in the attack, said that when he arrived he saw two officers outside the school and about five others escorting students out of the building.

But 15 or 20 minutes passed before the arrival of officers with shields, equipped to confront the gunman, he said.

As more parents flocked to the school, he and others pressed police to act, Mr Cazares said.

He heard about four gunshots before he and the others were ordered back to a parking lot.

"A lot of us were arguing with the police, 'You all need to go in there. You all need to do your jobs'," Mr Cazares said.

"Their response was, 'We can't do our jobs because you guys are interfering'."

Read more: Texas police face backlash for '90-minute delay' at school shooting where 19 children died

Read more: Emotional Meghan Markle lays flowers during surprise visit to Texas shooting memorial

The many chilling details of the attack were enough to leave parents struggling with dread.

Visiting a downtown memorial to those killed, Kassandra Johnson of the nearby community of Hondo said she was so worried the day after the attack that she kept her twin boys home from school.

Before she sent the eight-year-olds back, she studied the school building, figuring out which windows she would need to break to reach them.

And she drew hearts on their hands with marker, so she could identify them if the worst happened, Ms Johnson said, as she put flowers near 21 white crosses honouring the victims.

"Those kids could be my kids," she said.

The community of Uvalde is in mourning. Picture: Alamy

Ramos shot and killed 19 students and two teachers before being apprehended.

The motive for the massacre - the nation's deadliest school shooting since Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago - remained under investigation.

Authorities have said gunman Salvador Ramos had no known criminal or mental health history.

The shooting - and the ease at which the teen was able to buy the semiautomatic rifle - has sparked renewed debate about gun laws in the US.

But the annual convention of the National Rifle Association, held on Friday across the state in Houston, saw speaker after speaker take to the stage to say that changing US gun laws or further restricting access to firearms is not the answer.

There were protests outside the NRA convention on Friday. Picture: Alamy

Among those was former president Donald Trump, who called the shooting a "savage and barbaric atrocity" but said the solution was ensure schools had guns so teachers and pupils could defend themselves.

"As the age-old saying goes, the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun," he said.

"The existence of evil is one of the very best reasons to arm law-abiding citizens."

Read more: 'My son was not violent' insists mother of Texas gunman who killed 21 at school

Read more: Heroic girl, 10, 'shot dead calling 911' as Texas gunman kills 21 in school massacre

Hundreds of protesters angry about gun violence demonstrated outside, including some who held crosses with photos of the Uvalde victims.

Mr Abbott had been set to attend the attend the annual convention of the National Rifle Association on Friday, which is being held across the state in Houston.

Instead he addressed the gun-rights group's convention by recorded video and went to Uvalde.