Mother 'locked son in boot of car after he tested positive for Covid-19'

A Covid drive-in test centre (stock photo). Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A mother from Texas allegedly locked her 13-year-old son in the boot of her car after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Teacher Sarah Beam was arrested and charged with endangering a child earlier this week, local media reported.

She drove the teenager to a testing site in Houston where she reportedly said she was trying to prevent herself from getting infected.

Officials told her the boy would not be tested until he was allowed to sit in the backseat of the car, according to reports.

A witness is said to have called police who confirmed the teen was not hurt in the incident.

Cy-Fair ISD Police Department said in statement: "CFPD was alerted that a child was in the trunk of a car at a drive-thru Covid-19 testing site earlier this week.

"Law enforcement conducted a full investigation, resulting in a warrant for arrest. Thankfully, the child was not harmed."

Ms Beam, who has worked as a teacher since 2011, has reportedly now been placed on administrative leave.

Sergeant Richard Standifer, of the Texas Department of Public Safety, told local TV station KHOU 11 the boy could have suffered a serious injury if the vehicle had been in a collision.

He added: "I have never heard of somebody being put in a trunk because they tested positive for anything."