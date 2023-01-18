TFL announces biggest price hike in a decade - as London Mayor's share of council tax bills jumps 9.7%

The announcement marks the biggest TFL price hike in a decade. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

TFL has announced it's set to raise fares by an average of 5.9 per cent across all service - the largest hike in nearly a decade, as London's Mayor says decisions in Westminster have left his 'hands tied' over council tax rise.

The staggering hike was confirmed on Wednesday by Sadiq Khan, in what can only be described as a double whammy price rise across travel services and London council tax bands.

The rises are set to take effect from March 5, with Khan's share of council tax bills jumping by 9.7 per cent.

Zone 1 Tube fares now look set to jump by a staggering 12 per cent, with City Hall claiming the rise from £2.50 to £2.80 per trip will help keep higher priced Outer London fares as low as possible.

It follows a trial period in which TFL banned passengers over the age of 60 from travelling for free before 9am - a trial that is now being made permanent from today.

For the second successive year, bus fares will rise by 10p. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The rises are set to affect London's Tube, bus, Overground, Elizabeth line and DLR services, with the restrictions on free travel set to generate an extra £40m a year.

It's the second successive year bus fares will rise, jumping by 10p to £1.75.

The hike will also see a widespread increases across daily and weekly fares, with the cap on pay-as-you-go tube travel rising by 6.7 per cent.

Speaking to MyLondon, the London Mayor said he had 'one had tied' behind his back by the current Conservative Westminster government when it came to the hikes.

It follows former transport secretary Grant Shapps' comments dating back to August, where he noted fares had to rise in line with National Rail's regulated fares of 5.9 per cent.

If they didn't, he noted TfL would not get £1.2billion in government funding.