TfL Is Giving A Month's Free Travel On One London Overground Line

6 August 2019, 16:03

Passengers on a London overground branch line will get free travel for a month
Passengers on a London overground branch line will get free travel for a month. Picture: PA

TfL is offering one month's free travel for 30,000 passengers to apologise for overcrowding and delays on the Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line.

As a "thank you" to passengers on the Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line who have endured months of disruption whilst electric trains were being set up, TfL are giving a month's free travel on the line.

It will be free for passengers to use the route from August 31 to October 1.

The disruption on the line resulted in service frequencies being reduced from four to two trains an hour earlier this year, and often there were replacement buses instead of standard service.

The bill — likely to be about £2 million — will be picked up by manufacturer Bombardier, who finished the electric trains project 16 months late.

Deputy Mayor of London - for Transport Heidi Alexander made the announcement on Twitter:

New trains

Following the delays, electric trains have now been introduced on the Gospel Oak to Barking line, about a year behind schedule.

Manufacturer Bombardier had suffered problems with their on-board software, which had caused further delays.

TfL tweeted that the new state-of-the-art trains on the Gospel Oak to Barking route of the Overground are ready, complete with Wi-Fi, Air con and charging points.

How do passengers get the free travel?

To get the month's free travel on the line, passengers must continue to touch in and out.

The refunds will be applied automatically for those using contactless or Oyster pay as you go, weekly or monthly Travelcard users.

People using longer-period Oyster Travelcards, such as annual passes, will need an online account to get the refund.

Paper ticket holders can submit a refund claim through TfL’s customer services.

