Man, 61, arrested over 2004 death of Thai woman found dead in stream in Yorkshire Dales

A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Lamduan Armitage in 2004. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

By Flaminia Luck

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a Thai woman whose body was found in the Yorkshire Dales more than 20 years ago.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The body of Lamduan Armitage, who would now be 55, was discovered by walkers in a stream at Sell Gill, near Pen-y-ghent, on September 20, 2004.

She remained unidentified for 15 years, becoming known as the Lady Of The Hills until her parents saw a news report on the story and contacted police.

DNA testing confirmed the identity of the mother of three.

Read more: Barclays customers facing third day of problems due to ongoing IT issue

Read more: Man and woman arrested over death of young boy and girl after ‘hit and run’ crash

North Yorkshire Police said: "A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Lamduan Armitage in 2004. He remains in police custody for questioning."

The force urged the public and media to "refrain from speculation" about the case and respect the privacy of family members and people connected to the case.

Cold case detectives and family liaison officers visited Thailand in February 2023.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Cold Case Review Unit at North Yorkshire Police, quoting reference number 12170002439.