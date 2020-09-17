Breaking News

Thailand and Singapore added to England’s quarantine-free travel list

A vender carries food for sale at Pattaya beach in Chonburi province, Thailand. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Thailand and Singapore have been added to England’s quarantine-free travel list - but Slovenia and Guadeloupe have been removed.

The changes come into effect at 4am on Saturday.

Data from Slovenia shows that the weekly number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people has increased from 14.4 on September 9, to 29.1 on September 16 - a 102 per cent increase.

Guadeloupe saw a 558 per cent increase in weekly cases per 100,000 between August 25 and September 15.

Thailand and Singapore have seen a fall in confirmed cases of coronavirus, meaning passengers arriving from Saturday will no longer need to self-isolate as long as they haven’t been in or through any other non-exempt countries in the 14 days preceding their arrival.

Latest data shows we need to remove SLOVENIA and GUADELOUPE from the Travel Corridor list to keep everyone safe. This means if you arrive in the UK from these destinations after 4am Saturday, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) September 17, 2020

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted: "Announcing the latest changes to the travel corridors list, he tweeted: "Latest data shows we need to remove Slovenia and Guadeloupe from the Travel Corridor list to keep everyone safe.

"This means if you arrive in the UK from these destinations after 4am Saturday, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

"Separately, we will be adding Singapore and Thailand to the Travel Corridor list. Please check before you travel as both countries may have extra requirements before entering.

"A reminder that travellers to the UK (from ANY location) MUST complete a Passenger Locator Form by law. This is vital in protecting public health & ensuring those who need to are complying with self-isolation rules."

More to follow...