Breaking News

Thailand and Singapore added to England’s quarantine-free travel list

17 September 2020, 17:05 | Updated: 17 September 2020, 17:21

A vender carries food for sale at Pattaya beach in Chonburi province, Thailand
A vender carries food for sale at Pattaya beach in Chonburi province, Thailand. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Thailand and Singapore have been added to England’s quarantine-free travel list - but Slovenia and Guadeloupe have been removed.

The changes come into effect at 4am on Saturday.

Data from Slovenia shows that the weekly number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people has increased from 14.4 on September 9, to 29.1 on September 16 - a 102 per cent increase.

Guadeloupe saw a 558 per cent increase in weekly cases per 100,000 between August 25 and September 15.

Thailand and Singapore have seen a fall in confirmed cases of coronavirus, meaning passengers arriving from Saturday will no longer need to self-isolate as long as they haven’t been in or through any other non-exempt countries in the 14 days preceding their arrival.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted: "Announcing the latest changes to the travel corridors list, he tweeted: "Latest data shows we need to remove Slovenia and Guadeloupe from the Travel Corridor list to keep everyone safe.

"This means if you arrive in the UK from these destinations after 4am Saturday, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

"Separately, we will be adding Singapore and Thailand to the Travel Corridor list. Please check before you travel as both countries may have extra requirements before entering.

"A reminder that travellers to the UK (from ANY location) MUST complete a Passenger Locator Form by law. This is vital in protecting public health & ensuring those who need to are complying with self-isolation rules."

More to follow...

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alexei Navalny

Russian opposition leader ‘poisoned in his hotel room’

Traffic flows on Townline Road as a hazy sun sets in Vernon Hills, Illinois

Stunning sunsets and hazy skies seen thousands of miles away from US wildfires
Paul Rusesabagina

Man who inspired Hotel Rwanda denied bail in terrorism case

Baroness Harding told the hearing test demand is outweighing capacity

Covid test demand is 'multiples' of UK's capacity - Test and Trace chair
A boat washed up near a road

Hurricane Sally recovery begins amid flooding warnings

Two women wearing face masks pull their suitcases outside an airport

European nations urged to keep up coronavirus quarantines

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Large swathes of the North East will face tighter restrictions from tomorrow

North East England lockdown rules: What are they and how will they affect me?
UK inflation fell from 1% in July to 0.2% in August

What is inflation and how does it changing affect me?

Sir Winston Churchill with his wife Clementine at Loughton

Battle of Britain 80th anniversary: What celebrations are taking place and is there a flyover?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien could not predict the correct course of action for the siblings of those in an infected school

James O'Brien stumped as caller points out huge flaw with kids returning to school
Nick Ferrari says in Sweden the government advocated what they called a "common sense code."

Nick Ferrari: Time to follow Sweden's lead and free up our economy
Iain interviewed the former Prime Minister

David Cameron tells LBC the UK needs a mass testing regime

The new rules could see large queues in Kent

James O'Brien's reaction to post-Brexit 'internal border in Kent'
The Landlord of the Somers Town Coffee House spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Pub landlord says his business won't survive a second lockdown
Curfews are not something we want to see across the country, the Health Minister said

Health Minister: Curfews are not something we want to see across the country

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London