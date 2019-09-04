The 21 Tory Rebels Who Have Had The Whip Withdrawn By Boris Johnson

Ken Clarke, Philip Hammond and Nicholas Soames all had the whip withdrawn. Picture: PA

Two former Chancellors and the grandson of Winston Churchill are among 21 Conservative MPs who have had the whip withdrawn after voting against Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister ordered the move after they voted with the Opposition to take control of the parliamentary process in a bid to stop a no-deal Brexit.

They'll now use today's parliamentary time to try to pass legislation to delay the 31st of October Brexit deadline by three months.

Immediately after last night's defeat, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed he'll seek a general election, if that Bill passes.

Here are the 21 rebels:

- Kenneth Clarke: The Father of the House, an MP since 1970, a former chancellor, home secretary, justice secretary, health secretary and education secretary.

- Philip Hammond: The Chancellor of the Exchequer until just six weeks ago, now an Independent MP.

- David Gauke: Justice secretary under Theresa May, and previously held Cabinet roles as work and pensions secretary and Treasury chief secretary.

- Greg Clark: Served in the Cabinet under Theresa May and David Cameron.

- Sir Oliver Letwin: One of the leading figures in the rebel group. Had key roles in Cameron's government as Cabinet Office minister and chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

- Justine Greening: Previously close to Boris Johnson, the former education secretary described no-deal Brexit as "the most profoundly un-Conservative policy you could possibly have."

- Dominic Grieve: Former attorney general and legal brain behind rebel moves to block a no-deal Brexit.

- Rory Stewart: The former international development secretary, he made waves during the Conservative leadership race.

- Sir Nicholas Soames: The Grandson of Winston Churchill who is now no longer a Conservative MP.

- Alistair Burt: A former Foreign Office minister, who said having the whip withdrawn is a "policy of insanity".

- Sam Gyimah: A former education minister who says stopping a no-deal Brexit is "the right thing to do".

- Stephen Hammond: A former health minister.

- Guto Bebb: Former defence minister.

- Richard Benyon: Former minister in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

- Steve Brine: Former junior health minister.

- Richard Harrington: Held a series of junior ministerial roles, most recently in the Business Department.

- Margot James: Former digital policy minister.

- Anne Milton: Former minister for women and education minister.

- Caroline Nokes: Former immigration minister.

- Antoinette Sandbach: The only "rebel" not to have held a frontbench position.

- Edward Vaizey: Culture minister under Mr Cameron.