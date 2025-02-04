The Aga Khan, spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims, dies aged 88

4 February 2025, 23:45

File photo dated 04/10/05 of the Aga Khan at the Scottish Parliament after being presented with a prestigious award for philanthropy.
By Danielle de Wolfe

The Aga Khan, who became the spiritual leader of the world's millions of Ismaili Muslims at the age of 20, has died aged 88.

The leader, who was also a Harvard undergraduate, used billions of dollars into the building homes, hospitals and schools in developing countries.

His Aga Khan Foundation announced on its website that Karim Al-Hussaini, the 49th hereditary imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, died on Tuesday in Portugal surrounded by his family.

It said an announcement on his successor would come later.

Considered by his followers to be a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad, His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV was a student when his grandfather passed over his playboy father as his successor to lead the diaspora of Shia Ismaili Muslims.

File photo dated 03/11/06 of the Aga Khan, the Prince of Wales, and the Duchess of Cornwall (now King Charles III and Queen Camilla), during a visit to the village of Nansoq in northern Pakistan.
He said his followers should be led by a young man "who has been brought up in the midst of the new age".

Over decades, the Aga Khan evolved into a business magnate and a philanthropist, moving between the spiritual and the worldly and mixing them with ease.

Treated as a head of state, the Aga Khan was given the title of "His Highness" by the late Queen Elizabeth II in July 1957, two weeks after his grandfather the Aga Khan III unexpectedly made him heir to the family's 1,300-year dynasty as leader of the Ismaili Muslim sect.

He became the Aga Khan IV on October 19, 1957, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on the spot where his grandfather once had his weight equalled in diamonds in gifts from his followers.

He had left Harvard to be at his ailing grandfather's side, and returned to school 18 months later with an entourage and a deep sense of responsibility.

"I was an undergraduate who knew what his work for the rest of his life was going to be," he said in a 2012 interview with Vanity Fair magazine.

"I don't think anyone in my situation would have been prepared."

File photo dated 07/07/08 of Queen Elizabeth II and The Aga Khan share a smile at a dinner at Buckingham Palace, London, to mark the Aga Khan's Golden Jubilee.
A defender of Islamic culture and values, he was widely regarded as a builder of bridges between Muslim societies and the West despite, or perhaps because of, his reluctance to become involved in politics.

The Aga Khan Development Network, his main philanthropic organisation, dealt mainly with issues of health care, housing, education and rural economic development.

A network of hospitals bearing his name are scattered in countries where health care had lacked for the poorest, including Bangladesh, Tajikistan and Afghanistan, where he spent tens of millions of dollars on development of local economies.

His eye for building and design led him to establish an architecture prize, and programmes for Islamic Architecture at MIT and Harvard. He restored ancient Islamic structures throughout the world.

Accounts differ as to the date and place of Prince Karim Aga Khan's birth.

According to Who's Who In France he was born on December 13, 1936, in Creux-de-Genthod, near Geneva, Switzerland, the son of Joan Yarde-Buller and Aly Khan.

The extent of the Aga Khan's financial empire is hard to measure. Some reports estimated his personal wealth to be in the billions.

The Ismailis, a sect originally centered in India but which expanded to large communities in east Africa, Central and South Asia and the Middle East, consider it a duty to tithe up to 10% of their income to him as steward.

"We have no notion of the accumulation of wealth being evil," he told Vanity Fair in 2012.

"The Islamic ethic is that if God has given you the capacity or good fortune to be a privileged individual in society, you have a moral responsibility to society."

He is survived by three sons and a daughter.

