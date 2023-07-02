Howzat! Australia booed after second controversial Ashes win leads to Lord's Pavilion altercation amid 'cheat' row

The Ashes heats up as Jonny Bairstow's controversial stumping sees Australia confront Lord's onlookers amid 'cheat' row. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Getty

By Danielle DeWolfe

The Ashes rivalry appears fiercer than ever amid 'cheat' claims, after Australia claimed victory in the second Ashes Test at Lord's on Sunday.

In a game fraught with tension, England wicket keeper Johnny Bairstow was dismissed following a controversial stumping by Australia.

The bizarre dismissal saw the England player walk from the field after being stumped by Australia's Alex Carey on Day Five of the second Ashes Test.

A twist that saw a chorus boos erupt from fans at Lord's cricket ground, Australian players Usman Khawaja and David Warner were then involved in an unprecedented confrontation with Marylebone Cricket Club members in the historic Lord's Long Room.

As the Australia players filed through the members room at lunch following the dismissal, the pair could be seen arguing with members of the club, as a teammate and security were forced to separate the pair.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Things heating up in the Lord's long room as the Australian team headed to the dressing room. Security had to intervene after words exchanged between a member and Usman Khawaja #Ashes #ENGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/taTR5UVsZ1 — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) July 2, 2023

With many saying the dismissal went against the spirit of the game, Australia were closing in on a 2-0 lead in the series when the stumping took place.

Australia wicket-keeper Alex Carey could be seen throwing an under-arm ball at the stumps after catching it, leaping for joy as he hit the stumps.

With many believing the ball was dead - including Bairstow, even the umpire had to request a referral review by TV umpire Marais Erasmus.

Read more: Just Stop Oil invade The Ashes: Jonny Bairstow hauls protester off pitch after eco-mob throw powder paint at Lords

An exuberant Australia appeared overjoyed by the divisive appeal, resulting in a dejected looking Bairstow left marching towards the pavilion.

Replaced by England bowler Stuart Broad, the stump mic picked up a short exchange with Carey, as Broad muttered: "You'll forever be remembered for that".

Taking to social media, England fast bowler Jofra Archer put it simply when he said: "Wow."

Meanwhile, former cricketer and presenter Ian Ward added: "I have never seen anything like this at the home of cricket.

"The crowd were right into Australia when they were on the field, that continued as the players when through there long room."

With lunch called and England needing 128 to level the series, a chorus of boos erupted from the stands.

England v Australia - LV= Insurance Ashes 2nd Test Match: Day Five. Picture: Getty

#England fans are absolutely livid after that Bairstow run out.



The crowd booing the Aussies and chanting "same old Aussies, always cheating"



A gentleman next to me, who is a regular here, tells me Lord's crowd isn't usually like this.



Incredible atmosphere here!#Ashes23 pic.twitter.com/psV23Gyrwu — Shivansh Gupta (@shivansh_sports) July 2, 2023

Australia parading through the famous Long Room at the prestigious London cricket club, players including Usman Khawaja could be seen engaging in verbal spats with Lord's members.

It follows disruption on the first day of the second Test, where Just Stop Oil activists could be seen invading the field and throwing orange powder.

Bairstow assisted security in halting the incident, carrying on activists over the boundary as he continued to throw paint.