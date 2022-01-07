The Bill star George Rossi, who played DC Duncan Lennox, dies aged 61

7 January 2022, 11:44 | Updated: 7 January 2022, 11:46

George Rossi, who played DC Duncan Lennox in The Bill, has died.
George Rossi, who played DC Duncan Lennox in The Bill, has died. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Actor George Rossi, best known for playing DC Duncan Lennox in The Bill, has died at the age of 61.

His niece Louisa Rossi shared the sad news, saying: "Unfortunately George Rossi who played DC Duncan Lennox passed away the morning of Wednesday 5th January 2022."

She said her uncle had been acting until recently.

Mr Rossi, who was born in Glasgow, was best known for his role as DC Duncan Lennox in the ITV police drama.

Her starred in the hit series from 1998 to 2003.

The actor made his debut in 1984 movie Comfort & Joy, in which he starred alongside his brother Peter.

During his career, George also appeared in Taggart, Holby City, The Singing Detective and Whitechapel.

Tributes have poured in for the actor, who was described by fans on Twitter as a "legend" and one of their "favourite actors".

His former co-star Billy Murray, who played Don Beech, said he was "devastated" to hear the news of his friend's death.

Mr Murray paid tribute to his "funny, warm" colleague, describing him as a "fine actor".

Actress and friend Tracie Bennett said the pair used to "laugh til they cried".

She said: "R.I.P. George Rossi.

"Can’t believe it. We used to laugh til we cried. Also a very gentle and a wonderful man.

"Gone too young. Condolences to family. Go well my lovely."

