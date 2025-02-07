The exact date and time clocks change in March 2025 and what is British Summer Time?

7 February 2025, 10:59 | Updated: 7 February 2025, 11:15

As Winter starts to give way to Spring, Brits can look forward to warmer temperatures, more sunshine and longer nights.
As Winter starts to give way to Spring, Brits can look forward to warmer temperatures, more sunshine and longer nights.

By Lauren Lewis

As Winter starts to give way to Spring, Brits can look forward to warmer temperatures, more sunshine and longer nights.





But you will also soon lose out on an hour of sleep as the clocks go forward to mark the beginning of British Summer Time (BST).

Clocks in the UK change every year on the last Sunday of March, moving forward by one hour.

When do the clocks go forward?

This year, the clocks go forward on Sunday, March 30 at 1am.

This means you will lose an hour's sleep, though means it will stay lighter for longer as we move throughout Spring and into Summer.

Any device in your home connected to the internet, such as smartphones, laptops, tablets and TVs will automatically change.

However, alarm clocks, car radios and other devices may need to be changed manually.

A helpful phrase to remember is “spring forward, fall back” to know whether the clocks are going forward or back.

Why does the UK change their clocks twice a year?

The reason behind why we change the clocks is a contentious issue with the idea first arising in 1784 when inventor Benjamin Franklin suggested it.

A scientist in 1895 was the next person recorded speaking about it, and after that, a builder called William Willett really pushed things as he wanted more light in the evenings.

William campaigned for the clocks to change until his death in 1915, and it was 1916, during World War On, the clocks officially began to change.

BST was introduced via the Summer Time Act 1916 as a way to save fuel and money.

When do the clocks go back again?

In 2025, the clocks will go back again by an hour at 2am on Sunday, October 26.

