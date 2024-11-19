Breaking News

'The facts speak for themselves': Starmer hits out at Jeremy Clarkson following Westminster farming protests

'The facts speak for themselves': Starmer hits out at Jeremy Clarkson following Westminster farming protests. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sir Keir Starmer has hit out at Jeremy Clarkson over his suggestion that 96 per cent of farmers will be impacted by the Chancellor's changes to inheritance tax.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking from the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, the PM was asked about the Downing Street farmers' protests and whether Clarkson's comments constituted "misinformation".

The PM refused to be drawn on comments made by Jeremy Clarkson during the rally, with the PM adding: "The facts speak for themselves."

The presenter-turned-farmer had suggested earlier in the day that 96 per cent of farmers are set to be impacted by Rachel Reeves proposed tax changes.

It comes as 64-year-old Clarkson defied the advice of his doctors to "avoid stress" as he recovers from a life-saving heart operation.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking during a press conference as he attends the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Picture date: Tuesday November 19, 2024. Picture: Alamy

His Clarkson's Farm co-stars, Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland, were also seen to attend the London march on Tuesday.

Answering questions from the press in Brazil, the Prime Minister insisted that "the vast majority of farms will be unaffected".

"For a typical family wanting to pass on through the family, with all the allowances in place, it's a £3m threshold," he said.

Read more: Farmers descend on Welsh Labour conference to protest Keir Starmer appearance as PM defends budget decisions

Read more: Farmers may never forgive Labour for changes to inheritance tax rules on agricultural land, Tory Party claims

He added that even those who are impacted "will only pay half the inheritance tax that others pay" - a nod to the rate at which assets are taxed, which is set to be 20 per cent, rather than the average 40 per cent.

Starmer added: "How farmers then arrange their affairs within their family is a matter for them."

farmer Jeremy Clarkson joins thousands of farmers protesting in Whitehall against changes made by the UK government to agricultural inheritance tax. Picture: Alamy / Credit: Mark Kerrison

Farmers arrived at the event in a convoy of tractors bearing 'the final straw' signs before joining a huge rally attended by the likes of Andrew Lloyd-Webber, Tory party leader Kemi Badenoch and Reform leader Nigel Farage.

Up to 20,000 people attended the demonstration in central London, with some arriving in their tractors with signs plastered on the front.

One read "the final straw" while another said "tax war will break up farms - no farms, no food".

Clarkson held a sign saying "with our farmers" as he urged the government to "back down" over the tax changes.

It follows the PM's meeting with Chinese President Xi at the G20 summit as he pushes for a 'pragmatic' relationship moving forward.

The pair will hold talks in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, with Sir Keir having pledged to have "pragmatic" discussions with the leader when they speak.