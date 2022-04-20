James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
'The Flash' star Ezra Miller arrested on suspicion of assault in Hawaii
20 April 2022, 09:22
Actor Ezra Miller has been arrested in Hawaii for the second time in weeks after allegedly throwing a chair which hit a woman in the forehead.
The star “became irate” after being asked to leave a property in Pahoa, on Hawaii's Big Island, before throwing a chair, which struck a woman on the forehead, according to a statement from the Hawaii police department.
Police arrested him during a traffic stop at around 1.30am and he was later released. The woman needed treatment for a cut to her forehead.
He is already facing charges of harassment and disorderly conduct after an incident at a karaoke bar last month in which police said the actor grabbed a mic from a woman, and lunged at a man playing darts.
About 12 hours after the incident, Miller appeared via Zoom for a court hearing after his arrest at the karaoke bar.
He pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and was ordered to pay a $500 (£384) fine and stay away from Margarita Village in Hilo.