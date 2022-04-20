'The Flash' star Ezra Miller arrested on suspicion of assault in Hawaii

Actor Ezra Miller is seen in a police booking photo. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Actor Ezra Miller has been arrested in Hawaii for the second time in weeks after allegedly throwing a chair which hit a woman in the forehead.

The star “became irate” after being asked to leave a property in Pahoa, on Hawaii's Big Island, before throwing a chair, which struck a woman on the forehead, according to a statement from the Hawaii police department.

Police arrested him during a traffic stop at around 1.30am and he was later released. The woman needed treatment for a cut to her forehead.

He is already facing charges of harassment and disorderly conduct after an incident at a karaoke bar last month in which police said the actor grabbed a mic from a woman, and lunged at a man playing darts.

About 12 hours after the incident, Miller appeared via Zoom for a court hearing after his arrest at the karaoke bar.

He pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and was ordered to pay a $500 (£384) fine and stay away from Margarita Village in Hilo.