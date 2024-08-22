The largest Scottish freshwater pearl found in living memory has been sold at auction for a world-record breaking price

The pearl has now been sold at auction. Picture: PA/Lyon & Turnbull

By Charlie Duffield

A famous pearl will continue to be homed in Scotland after it sold for nearly £94,000 at auction - which is thought to be a world record.

The Abernethy Pearl is the largest Scottish freshwater pearl in living memory and was discovered in 1967.

It's finder, William Abernethy, was thought to be the nation's last pearl fisherman.

The pearl was purchased by a Scottish buyer when it was put on auction in Edinburgh at Lyon & Turnbull on Wednesday.

It sold for £93,951, which the auctioneers said was a world record for the type of pearl.

The piece was the highlight of The Cairncross Collection auction in which every single item was bought, which in industry terms is known as a "white glove sale".

Ruth Davis, head of jewellery at Lyon & Turnbull, said: "Cairncross's championing of Scottish pearls made them a world-famous destination.

"It is wonderful that the world record price for The Abernethy Pearl, and the white glove result for The Cairncross Collection as a whole, will cement this legacy.

"We are pleased to be able to say that The Abernethy Pearl has found a good home with its new buyer, and will be staying in Scotland.

"It has been a real pleasure to present this collection and see the admiration given to Cairncross from across the UK and beyond."

The collection also had pieces from the renowned Scottish jewellers, Cairncross of Perth, which was set up in 1869 by brothers Alexander and George Cairncross, and closed down 154 years later in 2023.

It's thought the Abernethy Pearl might have been growing in its mussel for more than 80 years before Mr Abernethy discovered it, so it would have been created during the reign of Queen Victoria.

Mr Abernethy died in 2021 at the age of 96 and did not reveal where the discovery was made.

In 1998, pearl fishing was totally banned in Scotland.

Approximately one in every 5,000 mussels found in Scottish rivers has a pearl, and they are thought to be smaller than those in saltwater.

Other auction highlights included a Scottish freshwater pearl necklace, which fetched £17,640 and a pair of diamond stud earrings, which sold for £13,860.