The Moment A Change UK Supporter Admits He Voted To Leave

At a Change UK rally in support of remaining in the EU one party supporter revealed he voted for the UK to leave the EU but has since changed his mind.

Speaking to LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood said he didn't have "enough information," when the referendum vote happened, so he had to go with his "heart."

The supporter said that his feeling was that the EU was "undemocratic."

When asked by Theo what he thought of leave voters who hadn't change their mind, the man says they were "entitled to their opinion."

He went on to suggest that leave voters were perhaps "thinking with their hearts" because they were not "analysing the data." A comment which causes members of the crowd to nod their heads in agreement

"What we were told is very different to the way we're going now," he said.

LBC's Theo Usherwood grilled Chuka Umunna MP during the rally. Picture: LBC

The Change UK supporter said he didn't think there would be "so much change."

Revealing he was an NHS consultant he said he did not believe the claims that leaving the EU would lead to an extra £350 for the NHS per week. But, "many many people did," he said.

Change UK MP Chuka Umunna said that the immigration was the "elephant in the room."

When Theo Usherwood put it to the Streatham MP that Nigel Farage did not talk about immigration while at a similar campaign event for leave supporters, Mr Umunna said that was because Mr Farage knew UKIP was seen as a "racist, anti-immigrant party."

