Brexit Deal: The Two Key Votes The Government Need To Win Today

Boris Johnson is trying to speed through Brexit by 31st October. Picture: PA

MPs are due to vote later on whether to fast-track Boris Johnson's Brexit deal in time to leave the EU a week on Thursday.

The House will start debating the legislation implementing his withdrawal agreement today.

The Government wants to get the 110-page Bill through the House of Commons in just three days, which many MPs have complained is not enough time.

LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood explains what will happen with Brexit on Titanic Tuesday.

"There are two key votes that are definitely taking place today, scheduled from 7pm.

"The Brexit bill is set to receive its second reading. That's the first hurdle and that's likely to go through without a close vote because Labour is likely to abstain, meaning the government would win.

"Then there will be a vote on the amount of time MPs have to talk about Brexit. Labour are of the view that we do need more time. Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Leader of the House of Commons has only allocated three days to scrunitise the 110-page bill.

"That one will be a lot closer.

Boris Johnson speaks to the House of Commons. Picture: PA

"There may be a few amendments to the bill - likely to happen tomorrow. That's when MPs say they will approve the deal with the European Union, but we want to make some changes.

"The one that is causing a huge amount of consternation in Downing Street is this plan to keep mainland Great Britain in a permanent customs union with the European Union to reduce the checks on the border between Dover and Calais.

"That has the support of Labour and it also has the support of people like Philip Hammond and David Gauke, those Conservative independents.

"The Daily Telegraph are reporting that if that goes through, that kills the deal that Boris Johnson negotiated with the European Union. It renders it Theresa May's deal.

"There are two other amendments. There's the second referendum. That's going to fall, there's simply not the numbers to get it through the House of Commons.

"And then there's the amendment to change to stop a no-deal Brexit at the end of the transition period. That could go through as well."