Brexit Plan B Vote: The Amendments That Could Break The Brexit Deadlock

What is the Plan B vote in Parliament on Tuesday? LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood explains which Brexit amendments MPs are voting on and what could happen?

Tuesday night’s vote on Theresa May’s Plan B is more about the changes being proposed by MPs than anything else.

There are two amendments to look out for - that could pave the way either for Theresa May's deal getting through or delaying Brexit.

Which amendments will the House of Commons vote on on Tuesday? Picture: PA

The Brady Amendment

Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the influential 1922 Committee, has proposed a change which would see the Withdrawal Agreement re-opened and the backstop removed.

It could then be replaced by a legally-binding codicil attached to the Withdrawal Agreement, or a bilateral treaty between London and Dublin, committing both to ensuring there is never a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

The thinking is that the Government would tacitly support the idea, and it would win the support of Tory MPs who voted against Mrs May’s Plan A two weeks ago.

If it did command a majority in the Commons tomorrow, that would allow Mrs May to return to Brussels and say that while the original plan was rejected, there is an alternative she could realistically get through the Commons.

That’s important. If she can’t return with an alternative Parliament is prepared to accept, then EU leaders will wonder whether there is a point in talking any further.

But before Downing Street gets too hopeful, they have one significant hurdle to overcome: Speaker John Bercow.

He failed to select a sunset clause amendment on the backstop, which was tabled by Tory MP Andrew Murrison, at the last vote. And of course there is a danger, he will leave the Government high and dry this time around.

The Speaker announces which amendments he is selecting at the start of every debate and so we should know at about 12.45pm on Tuesday, depending on whether there are any Urgent Questions or Statements to be heard.

Yvette Cooper speaks in the House of Commons. Picture: PA

The Cooper Amendment

The second amendment to look out for has been tabled by Labour MP Yvette Cooper, and has the support of a number of Conservative MPs, including Nick Boles and Nicky Morgan.

It is about process and allows legislation put forward by MPs to be heard next Tuesday 5th February. Usually private members’ bills are heard on a Friday and are talked out by MPs so that they never make it on the statute books.

Cooper’s amendment allows her as a backbench MP to table a private members’ bill to be heard in Government time.

The bill itself would be simple. It would force Theresa May to extend Article 50 until the end of the year if she doesn’t have a deal in place by 26th February.

The problem for Yvette Cooper is that Jeremy Corbyn must support the amendment for it to stand any chance of success.

Last week Labour frontbenchers, including Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, were making positive noises about the idea.

However, there is concern in Corbyn’s office about the length of the extension and the danger he could be portrayed by the Conservatives as the enemy of Brexit, a tag that would be damaging amongst traditional Labour voters in the North and Midlands, who predominantly voted to leave the EU back in 2016.

Now it’s possible a deal could be done between Cooper and Corbyn to shorten the proposed extension, say to the end of June. That would make sense. European elections are held in May. MEPs start work again on July 2. Any extension beyond that date and it all becomes very messy, with the UK standing candidates at the elections, only for them to resign in December.

But the danger, in the short-term at least, is much greater for the Prime Minister. She has consistently argued that the only alternative to No Deal is her deal. Extending Article 50 vaporises that argument. If Cooper’s amendment is passed, EU negotiators could dig in, knowing Article 50 will be extended.

The other danger for the PM, is that pushing back the date of Brexit, allows the time and space needed for an election, or even a second referendum, which proponents of both argue would be the only way to break the deadlock.