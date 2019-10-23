Brexit: What Next After Boris Johnson's Defeat on Timetable?

What will happen next with Brexit following Boris Johnson's defeat over his EU Withdrawal Bill timetable? LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood explains.

The Prime Minister initially had the best result of his time in Downing Street as he passed the Second Reading of his Brexit deal in the House of Commons.

But MPs then refused to back his plan to speed all legislation through Parliament by Thursday so that we could have everything in place to leave by 31st October.

He then pressed pause on his bill and he is now waiting for what extension is offered by the European Union.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Theo explained: "Boris Johnson didn't pull the bill - as he had initially threatened. He simply paused it. If that had happened, it would have spelt the end of Brexit in the short-term as Boris Johnson would have had to have a General Election as you can't bring, according to Commons rules, the same piece of legislation twice in the same Parliament.

Boris Johnson listens to Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Picture: House of Commons

"The government is now waiting on what the European Union is prepared to offer in terms of an extension.

"Boris Johnson said after last night's result that if it's a long extension, we're going to have to go for a General Election.

"He'll be hoping for two weeks and there's talk that this would give them enough time to get the legislation through.

"What's probably more likely is a flextension.

"That would mean we have an extension until 31st January. But if you pass the legislation in time, along the way there are going to be break points twice a month and you can leave at those points."