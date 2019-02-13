UK Businesses: The 20 Unanswered Questions Over No-Deal Brexit

Brexit is getting ever closer and businesses still have questions. Picture: PA

British businesses have published a list of 20 questions about a no-deal Brexit they still don't know with just 44 days to go.

The British Chambers of Commerce highlighted issues including trade agreements, the movement of skilled staff and regulations which it said remained unclear.

It said businesses were "being hung out to dry" and that the absence of clarity had already stifled investment and added to costs for firms.

The 20 Unanswered Questions For No-Brexit

Tariffs

What tariffs will my company need to pay when importing goods to the UK from the EU and rest of the world?

When will the UK Government launch an official market access database to provide this information?

Rules of Origin

If any trade agreements with third countries are operational on the day after Brexit, what rules of origin will I need to comply with?

Aviation

Will I still be able to fly people and/or goods between the UK and the EU after Brexit day – or could travel be disrupted?

Borders and Customs

I know I will need to register for an EORI number. How simple will it be for me to register for any other new registration requirements or processes?

How will my lead times be impacted by new customs procedures?

Continuity of EU FTAs

Will any of the agreements be rolled over or replaced on a bilateral basis in the event of no deal?

Will I be able to use any trade preferences with any markets?

Will there be confirmation that I will be able to continue importing tariff free goods from developing and least developed countries under the generalised system of preferences (GSP) programme after 29th March 2019?

Inspections

Will there be new safety and security requirements and inspections at the UK-EU border that my company will need to deal with? Where will inspections be held?

Declarations

What system will I be using to input customs data - will HMRC’s new Customs Declaration Service (CDS) be ready in time for 29 March 2019?

Ireland

What procedures will my company face trading between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland?

Will this be different to operating at any other UK border?

Business Travel

Will staff spending longer than 90 out of 180 days in the EU be subject to further administration, costs or visas?

Will my business be able to move skilled staff members between the UK and the EU after 29 March and if so, under what conditions?

Regulatory Agencies

Which regulator will be overseeing my business after 29 March 2019 and what rules do I need to follow?

Is the UK government going to charge businesses for the creation of new regulatory agencies in the UK?

Dispute Resolution

If my company is in dispute with another in the EU, what form of resolution and means of redress will be available to my business after 29 March 2019?

Mobile Roaming

Will my business have to pay mobile roaming charges in the EU after 29 March 2019?

Customer Data

Will my business continue to be able to hold and transfer data and personal information without any interruptions after 29 March 2019?