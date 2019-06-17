Tory Leadership Contest: The Race For Second Place Explained

As the Conservative Party leadership contest moves onto the second ballot, LBC's political editor explains how the six remaining candidates get whittled down to the final two.

The contest to find a successor to Theresa May is well underway, and after the first ballot just six of the 13 candidates remain.

Frontrunner Boris Johnson did not attend the first televised debate with fellow candidates Dominic Raab, Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove, Rory Stewart and Sajid Javid.

The remaining six candidates in the Conservative Party leadership contest. Picture: PA

When will we get a new Prime Minister?

The first ballot on Thursday 13th June narrowed the field down by eliminating candidates with few than 17 MPs support.

Tuesday 18th June 18.00: Results of second ballot. All candidates with fewer than 33 MPs will be eliminated.

Wednesday 19th June 18.00: Results of third ballot. The candidate with the fewest backers will be eliminated.

Thursday 20th June 13.00: Results of fourth ballot. The candidate with the fewest backers will be eliminated.

Thursday 20th June 18.00: Results of fifth ballot. The candidate with the fewest backers will be eliminated.

If needed a further ballot will be held on Thursday night or Friday to whittle the candidates down to the final two candidates.

Once there are only two candidates remaining, 160,000 Conservative members will be asked to select which they wish to be their leader.

Saturday 22nd June: Conservative members start to vote.

Monday 22nd July: The winner of the leadership election will be announced.

The process of the winner moving into Downing Street and taking over as Prime Minister is expected to happen very quickly.