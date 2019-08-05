Donald Trump Names Wrong City In National Address Following Weekend Mass Shootings

President Trump makes remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. Picture: Getty

In a pre-written speech, the US President mistakenly referred to Toledo, Ohio as the site of one of the weekend's mass shooting.

In his national address, President Trump incorrectly named Toledo as one of two locations of mass shootings over the weekend in which dozens of people died.

Reading from a teleprompter, Mr Trump was condemning the violence when he referred to Dayton, Ohio as Toledo.

He said: "If we are able to pass great legislation after all of these years, we will ensure that those who were attacked will not have died in vain.

"May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo and may God protect them."

The Presidents' slip up came at the end of a 10-minute address, in which he described the shootings as "barbaric slaughters".

President Trump mistakenly refers to Toledo, Ohio, instead of Dayton, Ohio, in remarks about last weekend's mass shootings https://t.co/sZSr7MUWHR pic.twitter.com/SjyZ3OCU98 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 5, 2019

20 people were killed and more than two dozen injured in a shooting in a busy shopping centre in the Texas border city of El Paso.

Separately in Dayton, Ohio, ten people - including the shooter - died and 16 others injured in a shooting incident in Oregon District.

Toledo started to trend on Twitter as users who picked up on the mistake shared it.

CNN commentator and New York Times bestselling author Keith Boykin called the White House "incompetent" and "insensitive" that they "couldn't even get the name of the city right".

The Trump White House is so incompetent and insensitive that they couldn’t even get the name of the city right.



The mass shooting took place in Dayton, Ohio — not Toledo. pic.twitter.com/NF4xIveo7C — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 5, 2019

Some suggested the mistake was a sign of "mental decline", whilst other compared it to Anchorman.

Trump mistakes Toledo for Dayton, in what is either a sign of mental decline or a utter lack of care... either way, he is unfit to be President. pic.twitter.com/1XoqrPLbpV — The General (@bottyeo) August 5, 2019

Looks like Stephen Miller accidentally wrote “Toledo, Ohio”, and Trump read it because he’s exactly as stupid as Ron Burgundy. — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) August 5, 2019

Comedian and actor John Fugelsang suggested the Presidents' golf schedule was to blame for the mistake.