What is the G20 Summit in Osaka and which countries are members?

This year's G20 summit sees Trump, May, Putin and more gather in Osaka, Japan. Picture: Getty

This year's meeting is taking place in Osaka, Japan.

This year's G20 summit is being held at the INTEX building in Osaka, Japan.

It kicks off today (Friday 28 June) and runs until Saturday 29.

But what is it exactly, who are the members and what will world leaders discuss at the meeting?

Day one of 2019's G20 summit in Japan. Picture: Getty

What is the G20?

G20 was founded in 1999, and is an annual meeting which sees 20 representatives come together to discuss economic and financial issues of the day.

Since the financial crisis in 2008, the annual G20 summit has been attended by presidents and prime ministers from around the world.

Previous to then, central bank governors and finance ministers gathered for the meeting.

Which countries are G20 members?

Members of the G20 make up 85% of the world's GDP, and two-thirds of its population.

Here's a full list of countries and members that attend the summit each year:

- Argentina

- Australia

- Brazil

- Canada

- China

- France

- Germany

- India

- Indonesia

- Italy

- Japan

- Mexico

- Republic of Korea

- Republic of South Africa

- Russia

- Saudi Arabia

- Turkey

- United Kingdom

- United States of America

- European Union

President Trump and outgoing Prime Minister May are attending this year's summit. Picture: Getty

Who is attending this year's summit in Japan?

Outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May is attending the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, this year.

She has already met with Russia's Vladimir Putin, where they spoke about margins. It was their first formal bilateral meeting since the 2018 Novichok poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

President Trump will also be in attendance, with a lot of focus on the POTUS and Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, given the current tension surrounding trade issues.

What is discussed at the G20 summit?

The group gather each year to discuss pressing financial and economic issues.

G20 members then discuss how they can co-ordinate their plans - but many leaders also take the opportunity to discuss other important political concerns of the day.

At this year's summit, it is likely the US-China trade war will be a hot topic, as will the crisis in Iran and climate change.

Trump took to Twitter on 26 June, 2019, confirming he has a meeting arranged with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He wrote: "I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!"