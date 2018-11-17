How Many Tory MP's Have Sent Letters To The 1922 Committee?

Jacob Rees-Mogg is one of the Tory MPs to have written to the 1922 Committee calling for a vote of no confidence in Theresa May. Picture: Getty

At least 21 Conservative MPs say they have submitted motions of no confidence in Theresa May as Prime Minister, as the backlash against her draft Brexit agreement grows.

The 1922 Committee is what stands between Theresa May and any potential leadership election, and her premiership has come under constant threat since she her Brexit blueprint was announced in the summer.

The committee is an influential group of all Conservative backbench MPs who meet every week when Parliament is sitting, and gives backbenchers the chance to air their concerns. One of the committee’s biggest responsibilities is overseeing the leadership elections.

But since her draft Withdrawal Agreement was published, a number of Tories have announced they have handed their letter in.

In total, 48 letters are needed to spark a change in Conservative leader, but only the chair of the 1922 committee knows the total number.

Who has submitted their letter to the 1922 Committee?

Adam Holloway: "My letter of no confidence has now been delivered - with regret."

Andrea Jenkyns: She can fight it. But I am confident she will not win it."

Andrew Bridgen: Theresa May is in the "drinking in the last chance saloon".

Anne Marie Morris: "The Prime Minister is not delivering the Brexit people voted for."

Ben Bradley

Chris Green: "With a heavy heart, I confirm that I have put my letter in calling for a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister."

Henry Smith

Jacob Rees-Mogg: The draft Withdrawal Agreement is "worse than anticipated". Read his full letter here.

James Duddridge: "We now need a proper leadership election and to move on."

John Whittingdale

Laurence Robertson: "I was concerned at the direction Theresa May was taking these negotiations and was dragging them out, and I wrote that letter some months ago."

Lee Rowley: "I’m afraid nothing convinced me that this is anything other than a bad deal. I cannot support, and will not vote, for this deal. It should be withdrawn immediately."

Maria Caulfield

Mark Francois: It is "absolutely obvious" Theresa May's Brexit deal will not pass through Parliament. Read his letter in full here.

Martin Vickers: "It was clear at that time further concessions were inevitable and now we have a much worse agreement that fails to deliver what my constituents voted for in the referendum."

Nadine Dorries: "The writing has been on the wall for some time."

Peter Bone: "I've always wanted the policy to change not necessarily the prime minister but when the prime minister won't change the policy the only way to change the policy is to change the prime minister."

Philip Davies: "It is with much sadness that I have to say that I have also lost trust in her to deliver the referendum result too."

Sheryll Murray: "I have lost confidence in the Brexit policy of the Prime Minister".

Simon Clarke: After withdrawing his original letter of no confidence earlier this year, Simon Clarke has resubmitted his letter to the 1922 Committee.

Steve Baker: The Conservative Party is "approaching the moment" of a leadership challenge and Theresa May's Brexit plan is "worse than EU membership".