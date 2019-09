LBC Explains Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell's Speech

Here's everything you need to know about Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell's speech today at the Labour Party Conference.

James O'Brien and LBC political reporter Theo Usherwood discuss the key points of the Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer's speech.

The key points include the Labour MP's take on a second referendum, the plan to scrap Universal Credit and the pledge to introduce a 32-hour work week.