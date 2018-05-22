Mark Zuckerberg's Brussels Testimony: What EU Officials Want To Know

Mark Zuckerberg. Picture: PA

Facebook's CEO is meeting in Brussels as EU officials aim to address the company's approach to data protection and its position to distribute misinformation.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg agreed for his meeting with European officials to be live streamed as he answers questions about his company's position on data protection and how it has been used to distribute misinformation in the lead up to elections.

The President of the European Parliament Atonio Tajani said on Twitter that he was "glad" Mr Zuckerberg accepted his request to stream the meeting, adding it was "great news for EU citizens".

It is expected that Mr Zuckerberg will attempt to swoon officials by promoting tools that allow Facebook users to find loved ones during terrorist attacks or helping small businesses find customers, or that the company aims to employ 10,000 across the continent by the end of the year.

But the politicians have plenty of other things to ask about.

How will Facebook fight fake news during European elections?

With European Parliament elections coming up in May next year, European politicians are particularly interested in hearing how Facebook is going to tackle the spread of fake news on its site.

There were questions surrounding Cambridge Analytica's involvement with the UK's EU referendum, as the company's director of programme development, Brittany Kaiser, spoke at a press event hosted by Leave.EU.

She told PRWeek that the firm had been approached by the campaign. In the BBC interview, Alexander Nix reiterated no work was carried out for Brexit by Cambridge Analytica.

What action has Facebook taken to prevent another huge data leak similar to the Cambridge Analytica row?

According to Facebook, roughly 2.7 million Europeans were caught up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, where profiles were illegally harvested by the data firm to help direct political advertising.

Facebook was accused of facilitating the project in a technical sense, but suspended Cambridge Analytica after the allegations were made.

It has since set up stricter rules for developers who use large amounts of data, as well as making it easier for users to control the data they share with apps.

What will Facebook do to comply with the GDPR and ePrivacy directives?

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) can fine firms up to 4% of its annual global turnover, or €20 million (£17.5 million), whichever is greatest, for companies who fail to notify authorities about data breaches within 72 hours of first becoming aware of it.

EU politicians are keen to hear how Facebook is going to comply with these, as the company has planned to govern terms of service through the company's headquarters in Ireland for European users.

As of December, Facebook had approximately 370 million users in Europe.