The New Prime Minister: Full Timings For When Boris Johnson Or Jeremy Hunt Will Be Next PM

The UK is about to get a new Prime Minister. Here's everything you need to know about what will happen this week.

Conservative members have been voting for the past month on whether they want Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt as the next Prime Minister following the resignation of Theresa May.

The results are set to be announced tomorrow (Tuesday 23rd July). This is when everything will happen.

The UK's new Prime Minister - timings

Tuesday 23rd July

11am: Cheryl Gillan and Charles Walker will announce the results of the leadership vote. Whichever candidate gets the most votes will be the next Conservative Party leader.

Wednesday 24th July

12pm: Theresa May will host her final Prime Minister's Questions session.

1pm: Following PMQs, Mrs May will return to Downing Street and make a final speech to the country. She will then travel to Buckingham Palace to inform the Queen her nominated replacement.

Later that afternoon, either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt will then travel to the Palace to speak to Her Majesty.

Following that, he will make his way down The Mall and up Whitehall to Downing Street.

He will then make his first speech as Prime Minister before entering 10 Downing Street for the first time.

That evening, he will start naming his Cabinet, including the new Chancellor, Home Secretary and Foreign Secretary.

Who is likely to be the UK's next Prime Minister?

Boris Johnson is overwhelming favourite to be the next Prime Minister.

Ladbrokes has the former Foreign Secretary as 1/50 to win the Conservative leadership election, with the current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt at 16/1.

Will the new Prime Minister call a General Election?

A new Prime Minister does not have to call a General Election.

Indeed, when both Theresa May and Gordon Brown took over as Prime Minister, neither immediately called an election, instead forming a government.

Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt, however, are taking over a much smaller majority than either of the previous Prime Ministers and if they face any rebellions or defections, they may struggle to get any votes through parliament.

Which candidates stood to be the next Tory leader?

13 candidates put their name forward to be the next Conservative leader.

James Cleverley

Michael Gove

Sam Gyimah

Matt Hancock

Mark Harper

Jeremy Hunt

Sajid Javid

Boris Johnson

Andrea Leadsom

Kit Malthouse

Esther McVey

Dominic Raab

Rory Stewart

Cleverley, Malthouse and Gyimah withdrew before the first vote among Conservative MPs.Following that first vote, Leadsom, Harper and McVey all failed to get the minimum number of backers and were eliminated, while Hancock withdrew shortly afterwards.

Raab was knocked out after the second vote, Stewart after the third and Javid after the fourth.

That left three candidates remaining: Michael Gove, Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson. Gove got the fewest votes in the final poll and was therefore eliminated

Why did Theresa May resign as Prime Minister?

On 24th May, Theresa May announced she was going to resign as Prime Minister after it became clear she would not be able to get her Brexit deal through parliament.

She has resigned as Conservative leader, but said she would be staying on as Prime Minister until a successor had been appointed.

What is Boris Johnson's position on Brexit?

Boris Johnson was the leader of the Vote Leave campaign before the EU referendum and is largely credited with securing enough votes to win the referendum.

Mr Johnson was appointed Foreign Secretary but resigned after the Chequers agreement, saying he could not support the Prime Minister's plan on Brexit.

He now says that the UK will leave the European Union on 31st October, regardless of whether we have a deal. That means the prospect of a no-deal Brexit.

What is Jeremy Hunt's position on Brexit?

Jeremy Hunt voted Remain in the EU referendum, but has since had a change of heart and now backs leaving the European Union.

Mr Hunt's plan is to make changes to Theresa May's withdrawal agreement in order to get a deal through parliament that would allow us to leave at the end of October.

However, he has also said that if it is not possible to get a deal through, he would be willing to leave without a deal.