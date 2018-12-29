New Year Honours 2019: MP John Redwood And Cave Rescue Divers Honoured

Michael Palin, MP John Redwood, Gareth Southgate and Richard Stanton. Picture: PA / Getty

More than 1,000 people are recognised in the New Year Honours, including Garath Southgate, Alasitair Cook, Twiggy and Michael Palin, as well as a team of British divers who helped rescue 12 boys and their football coach from a cave in Thailand.

Michael Palin is amongst 1,000 people recognised in the New Year Honours list 2019.

The Monty Python star becomes the first of the comedy group to be knighted, receiving his award for "significant contribution" to the UK, where he has "done much to promote and enhance UK public life both in the UK and around the world."

Former England cricket captain Alastair Cook also received his knighthood, and England football manager Gareth Southgate received an OBE for his success at the World Cup.

Geraint Thomas, cyclist and winner of the 2018 Tour de France, received his OBE for services to cycling, and Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason has been awarded the CBE for services to music.

Model and actress Twiggy is made a dame for services to fashion, the arts and charity.

Gareth Southgate received an OBE in the New Year Honours. Picture: Getty

A team of British divers who helped rescue 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded cave in Thailand also receive honours.

Richard Stanton and John Volanthen, who were the first divers to reach the trapped children, have been awarded the George Medal, the second highest civilian gallantry award.

Divers Joshua Bratchley, Lance Corporal Connor Roe, and Vernon Unsworth were made MBEs, and Christopher Jewell and Jason Mallinson receive the Queen's Gallantry Medal for their contribution to the cave rescue.

43 members of the emergency services are also being recognised after the 2017 terror attacks.

The person who led the NHS response to the Manchester Attack, Colin Kelsey and Dr Ramadhan who ran the A&E department following the attack at London Bridge were made OBEs, while Detective Chief Inspector Teresa Lam of the Greater Manchester Police was awarded the BEM for leading the family liaison team after the bombing of an Ariana Grande concert.

Richard Stanton at the site of the cave rescue in Thailand. Picture: Getty

Former cabinet minister and leading Brexiteer John Redwood has been knighted for political and public service.

Tory Gary Streeter and Labour MP Alan Campbell have also received knighthoods in the New Year Honours.

Former Birgin Money boss Jayne-Anne Gadhia has been made a dame, as Stagecoach co-founder Ann Gloag was made a dame.

Gillian Wearing, the artist behind the statue of suffragist Millicent Fawcett in Parliament Square, is made a CBE alongside artists Tacita Dean, Tinka Shonibare, and conservationist and broadcaster Chris Packham.