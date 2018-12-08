What Is The Norway Plus Brexit Option?

The Norwegian flag. Picture: PA

Amber Rudd has suggested that the UK could seek an alternative plan if Theresa May's Brexit proposal is rejected by MPs in their 'meaningful vote'. But what does her 'Norway plus' option look like?

What is the Norway model?

Norway is not a member of the European Union, but it is part of the European Economic Area meaning it is within the single market.

It also follows a significant number of EU rules and regulations, and contributes to the EU budget. The 'Norway model' includes freedom of movement of goods, services, people and capital - therefore Norwegians can live and work across the EU, and vice-versa.

However as a non-member, Norway has no say in making EU rules because it has no representation.

Theresa May. Picture: Getty

What is a 'Norway plus' Brexit?

If the UK decided to leave the European Union on the same terms as Norway, it would mean introducing a hard border on the island of Ireland.

So in order to avoid a hard border, the UK would stay within the customs union - something Norway is not.

This results with the 'Norway plus' arrangement.

What's wrong with the Norway plus model?

Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Sir Vince Cable, described the 'Norway plus' model as a "well-intentioned compromise" but is "not going to deal with the crisis we now have".

He told Matt Frei that while the idea of 'Norway plus' was "a lot more sensible" than Theresa May's deal, he didn't think there was much point in pursuing it because "you might as well be sitting at the table and having a vote".

A Norway plus model would also see freedom of movement continue, something that would break one of Theresa May's red lines.