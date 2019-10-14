The Queen's Speech: What To Expect During The State Opening Of Parliament

The Queen's Speech in 2017. Picture: PA

The Government will lay out 22 bills in Boris Johnson's first Queen's Speech of his premiership later. This is what is expected.

The package read by Her Majesty indicates the laws the government want to bring in the new parliamentary session.

Expected to be included are measures to support the NHS, tackle serious and violent crime and invest in science and infrastructure.

This is everything you need to know.

Timetable for the Queen's Speech

All timings are approximate.

11.00: Royal Procession – the Queen leaves Buckingham Palace in a carriage procession that makes its way through the streets to the Houses of Parliament.

11.15: Palace of Westminster – the Queen arrives at Sovereign's Entrance at the Houses of Parliame

11.30: Queen's Speech – the Queen reads out the speech from the Throne in the House of Lords.Motion for Humble Address: 2.30pm (Commons) and 3.30pm (Lords) – both the Commons and Lords thank the Queen for the speech and both Houses begin debating the government's legislative programme.

Gentleman Usher of the Black Rod, David Leakey leads the Queen's procession through the Royal Gallery to the House of Lords. Picture: PA

What will be in the Queen's Speech?

Boris Johnson will put the delivery of Brexit at the centre of his first Queen's Speech.

A Brexit deal to leave the European Union is closer than previously believed following his successful meeting with Ireland President Leo Varadkar last week.

A related law that is expected to be included is a new points-based immigration system for the UK, similar to the system used in Australia.

Also in the speech - a package of 22 bills - legislation on law and order and investment in the NHS.

Among the plans for new laws are violent and sexual offenders serving a minimum of two-thirds of their sentence, compared with half under current guidelines.

Also expected is a bill requiring for voters to present photo ID, scrapping franchising on the railways and a new environment bill, setting binding targets on reducing plastic and other forms of pollution.

Will Extinction Rebellion interrupt the Queen's Speech?

Extinction Rebellion are beginning week two of their fortnight of action to raise awareness of climate change.

While they have not made any specific threats to the procession, much of their action has been focused on roads around Westminster, which would cause significant disruption.

Some commentators have speculated that the Queen could travel to the Palace of Westminster by helicopter, rather than the usual procession from Buckingham Palace.

Extinction Rebellion in Trafalgar Square. Picture: PA

Is there a vote on the Queen's Speech?

After the address, the Prime Minister speaks in the House of Commons to "sell" the speech to the House.

A debate follows, which usually takes five days and after that, a vote is held.

Usually, this is a symbolic vote as the government very rarely loses a Queen's Speech vote, but with the minority government, a victory for Boris Johnson is by no means secured.

Mr Johnson has already lost seven consecutive House of Commons votes since becoming Prime Minister.

Where can I hear the Queen's Speech?

You can listen to the Queen's Speech live on LBC this morning - and also watch it live on LBC.co.uk and our social media channels.