Who Will Replace Theresa May? The 18 Tory Leadership Candidates Challenging The PM

The Conservative leadership candidates: Raab, Leadsom, Johnson, Mordaunt and Gove. Picture: PA

Theresa May is to announce the date she will resign as Prime Minister. So who are the favourites to replace her? We outline the leading candidates to become the next Prime Minister.

A Conservative leadership contest is expected to take place across the summer in 2019 with a new Prime Minister in place before the Conservative Party Conference in September.

There are 18 candidates who are expected throw their hat into the ring to replace Theresa May as Conservative leader.

Declared Candidates

Boris Johnson

The favourite to be the next Prime Minister, Boris has announced his intention to stand in a leadership contest after deciding against it in 2016. A favourite of the Tory membership, he is the only Conservative candidate to win a Mayoral election in London, but his time in the Foreign Office - especially the controversy around Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe - will not have done him any favours.

Boris Johnson leaving his home on his bike. Picture: PA

Andrea Leadsom

The leader of the House of Commons was in the final two with Theresa May in 2016 before withdrawing and allowing Mrs May to become Prime Minister without a vote. A Brexit supporter, she has said she is "seriously considering" standing again and has a chance of going one better.

Dominic Raab

The former Brexit Secretary is one of the favourites among Conservatives to take over with two key donors behind him. His semi-official campaign is already underway, with the Ready For Raab Twitter feed up and running.

Rory Stewart

Popular among Remain-voting Conservatives, the former diplomat is a thoughtful and engaging politician, but not one with a huge profile. A big advocate of Theresa May's deal.

Esther McVey

The Brexit-backer, a former television presenter who worked with Steve Allen, resigned as work and pensions minister in November in protest at May’s Brexit deal. She has said she plans to run in the leadership contest.

Esther McVey has thrown her hat into the ring. Picture: PA

Expected To Stand

Michael Gove

The Environment Secretary finished third in the last leadership contest, having stabbed Boris Johnson in the back. Despite infuriating teachers during his time as Education Secretary, the Vote Leave chairman is seen as a competent performer and his work on green issues in his current role has won him a lot of admirers.

Jeremy Hunt

The Remain-voter turned Brexit supporter has got a lot of Conservatives behind him, but his six years as Health Secretary has not left him popular among voters.

Sajid Javid

The Home Secretary, who has a portrait of Margaret Thatcher on his wall, was a rising star, but his chaotic handling of the migrant crisis will not have helped his cause.

Matt Hancock

The Health Secretary is a dark horse in the Conservative leadership stakes. Entering politics as George Osborne's advisor, he has risen quickly through the ranks of the government.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock. Picture: PA

Steve Baker

A senior figure in the Eurosceptic ERG, if the next Prime Minister has to be a Brexiteer, he will be high on the list.

Justine Greening

The former Education Secretary has revealed she would stand in a leadership contest to ensure there is a centrist on the ballot paper.

Nicky Morgan

Senior Brexiteers have been touting the pro-EU former Education Secretary as a potential successor to Theresa May, seeing her as a "unity" candidate.

Amber Rudd

Previously seen as a favourite to replace Theresa May, the former Home Secretary was forced to resign over the Windrush scandal and is hindered by a tiny majority in her constituency.

Liz Truss

The Brexiteer has essentially launched her leadership bid by demanding a radical reboot of traditional Tory policies. Her cause won't have been helped by a disastrous interview on LBC with Eddie Mair.

Liz Truss. Picture: PA

James Cleverly

The 49-year-old has only been in parliament for 4 years, but is a rising star in the Conservatives. Not afraid of a spat on social media with opposition MPs.

George Freeman

The Norfolk MP has written a set of values Tory leadership hopefuls must be tested against and has previously said he would stand "if I'm asked to".

Priti Patel

The former International Development Secretary is a popular figure among Brexit supporters and has been a strong critic of Theresa May since leaving the Cabinet.

Penny Mordaunt

Recently promoted to Defence Secretary, Ms Mordaunt could be seen as a candidate that could reunite the Conservative Party.

Next Prime Minister: What Are The Odds?

Bookmaker Ladbrokes makes Boris Johnson the clear favourite to be the next Prime Minister. Fellow Brexiteers Dominic Raab and Michael Gove are second and third favourites respectively.

Boris Johnson – 3/1

Dominic Raab – 5/1

Michael Gove – 8/1

Jeremy Hunt – 10/1

Andrea Leadsom – 16/1

Matthew Hancock – 16/1

Rory Stewart – 16/1

Sajid Javid – 16/1

Penny Mordaunt – 20/1

Amber Rudd – 33/1

Jacob Rees-Mogg – 33/1

James Cleverly – 33/1

Priti Patel – 33/1

50/1 bar

Odds correct at time of publication.