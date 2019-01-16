Theresa May's No Confidence Vote: What Time Is It And How Does It Work?

Theresa May in the House of Commons. Picture: PA

Jeremy Corbyn has called a vote of no confidence against the government - and it will take place today. Here's what will happen.

Theresa May's Brexit deal has been overwhelmingly rejected by MPs with the majority of 230 against the Prime Minister's EU withdrawal deal was the worst ever parliamentary defeat for a sitting government.

Immediately after last night's defeat, the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he had tabled a motion of no confidence in the government. Here's everything you need to know about it.

When will the vote of no confidence take place?

The House of Commons will debate the opposition's motion of no confidence, starting after Prime Minister's Questions, shortly after 12.30pm today.

The no confidence vote will then take place at 7pm tonight with a result expected at around 7.30pm.

The House of Commons. Picture: PA

What will happen if Theresa May wins the vote of no confidence?

If Theresa May secures more than half of the votes tonight, then she will continue with her Brexit plan. Last night, she confirmed she would speak to her Conservative colleagues as well as Labour MPs to attempt to find a Brexit deal that could get through parliament.

What will happen if Theresa May loses the vote of no confidence?

If the majority of MPs vote that they have no confidence in the government, then the government will fall.

There would be a period of 14 days in which a new government can be formed. There are no rigid rules of what must happen during this fortnight period.

Mrs May could attempt to cling on and form a new administration, but she may decide to hand the reins over to someone else. A new Conservative leader would then have the chance to form a government - as would opposition parties. The current make-up of parliament means the Conservatives still remain the only party with enough numbers to have a likely chance of controlling the Commons.

The new government will be confirmed in office by passing a resolution in the Commons "This House has confidence in Her Majesty's Government." However, if no government is able to form after 14 days, there would be another general election.

What is expected to happen?

Theresa May is expected to survive the vote tonight by the narrowest of margins.

The DUP, the government's confidence-and-supply partner, has said they will back the Prime Minister, as as the ERG, the Brexit-supporting wing over the Conservative Party, headed by Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Strong critics of the Prime Minister, such as Boris Johnson, have also said they will vote for the Prime Minister, as they feel a Corbyn government would be much worse.

However, it only takes seven MPs from the Conservatives or DUP to vote against the government for Mrs May to lose.

