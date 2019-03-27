Tonight's Brexit Votes: What Are Indicative Votes And What Are MPs Voting On?

MPs have taken control of the Brexit process and will vote tonight on what they believe is the best way to break the impasse.

After Parliament voted for Oliver Letwin's amendment on Monday, there will be a series of indicative votes on all possible paths forward to look for a policy which could get Parliament's backing.

This is everything you need to know about tonight's key votes.

What are indicative votes?

Indicative votes are a way of testing whether there is a majority in the House of Commons for different options relating to one issue.

They are happening because parliament voted to secure parliamentary time for debate - which is usually controlled by the government.

Theresa May speaking in the House of Commons. Picture: PA

What are MPs voting on?

There are 16 options tabled by MPs for tonight. Before then, Speaker John Bercow will whittle that number down to between four and seven for MPs to vote on.

The most likely to be chosen are:

Labour plan

Labour has tabled a motion proposing its plan for a close economic relationship with the EU. The plan includes a comprehensive customs union with a UK say on future trade deals, close alignment with the single market and matching new EU rights and protections.

Common market 2.0

Tabled by Conservatives Nick Boles, Robert Halfon and Andrew Percy and Labour's Stephen Kinnock, Lucy Powell and Diana Johnson. The motion proposes UK membership of the European Free Trade Association and European Economic Area.

Confirmatory public vote

Drawn up by Labour MPs Peter Kyle and Phil Wilson and tabled by former foreign secretary Dame Margaret Beckett with the backing of scores of MPs across the House, this motion would require a public vote to confirm any Brexit deal passed by Parliament before its ratification.

Customs union

Requires a commitment to negotiate a "permanent and comprehensive UK-wide customs union with the EU" in any Brexit deal. Tabled by veteran Conservative Europhile Ken Clarke, backed by Labour's Yvette Cooper.

Malthouse compromise Plan A

A cross-party proposal calls for Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement to be implemented with the controversial "backstop" for the Irish border replaced by alternative arrangements. Backed by Conservatives from both the Leave and Remain wings of the party, including Nicky Morgan, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Damian Green.

Revoke Article 50

Under this plan, if the Government has not passed its Withdrawal Agreement, it would have to stage a vote on a no-deal Brexit two sitting days before the scheduled date of departure. If MPs refuse to authorise no-deal, the Prime Minister would be required to halt Brexit by revoking Article 50. The motion, tabled by the SNP's Joanna Cherry.

New customs union

Tabled by Labour's MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central Gareth Snell, this motion simply states that it should be the Government's objective to implement a trade agreement including a customs union with the EU. It mirrors an amendment to the Trade Bill secured by Labour peers in the House of Lords.

EEA/EFTA without customs union

A motion tabled by Conservative MP George Eustice - who quit as agriculture minister this month to fight for Brexit - proposes remaining within the EEA and rejoining EFTA, but remaining outside a customs union with the EU.

The House of Commons will be voting for a series of Brexit options. Picture: PA

Are the MPs being whipped?

The Conservatives have announced they will have a free vote, meaning MPs will not be required to vote for what the party tells them to.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Labour will whip MPs on certain bills, including the Kyle/Wilson option to support a second referendum.

Does the government have to listen?

No, indicative votes aren’t legally binding on the government’s position. Mrs May said she is "sceptical" about the plan and cannot agree to guaranteeing implement the result.

But, as one former House of Commons clerk told LBC, it would be difficult for the Prime Minister to ignore.“If an indicative vote does bring an alternative option for Brexit, the government does have a very stark political choice to make as to whether they can continue in office having been frustrated by the legislator,” Eliot Wilson said.

Have indicative votes been held before?

Yes, the last time indicative votes were held was in 2003, when MPs voted on a number of different options on a reformed House of Lords.

However, the Commons ended up voting for two different options which were mutually exclusive but each claimed to be the way forward. It meant the status quo prevailed as the reforms were not passed.

“I don’t think it’s the silver bullet some people think it is,” Mr Wilson said of indicative votes.