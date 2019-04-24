Who Is Greta Thunberg? The Swedish Schoolgirl Turned Climate Activist

Greta Thunberg: From solo campaigner to worldwide climate leader. Picture: PA

Schoolgirl Greta Thunberg is turning into a household name after spearheading the charge against climate change.

The 16-year-old is known for leading the global “school strike for climate” movement which formed in November 2018.

It’s estimated 1.4 million students in 112 countries skipped class on 15th March 2019 in protest about climate change.

The Swedish teenager’s campaign began with a solo protest outside parliament in central Stockholm last summer.

The Swedish teen led the “school strike for climate” movement. Picture: PA

After it snowballed into a worldwide movement, Greta is now meeting with governments around the world.

This week she visited the Houses of Parliament in London to speak to MPs and opposition leaders including Jeremy Corbyn.

She told a packed room in the Palace of Westminster she told politicians that children’s future had been “stolen”.

"We probably don't even have a future any more," she said.

Greta Thunberg spoke to opposition leaders earlier this week. Picture: PA

"That future has been sold so that a small number of people can make unimaginable amounts of money.

"It was stolen from us every time you said 'the sky is the limit' and 'you only live once'."

In March, Greta was nominated for the Nobel peace prize.

The prestigious award will be handed out in December, with 301 individuals or organisations in the running.