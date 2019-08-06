Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know

The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year. Picture: PA

An American social media user has gone viral after asking the best way to kill "30-50 feral hogs" which roamed his garden, in the middle of a thread on gun control.

Responding to a Twitter post by musician Jason Isbell, who was expressing his annoyance over the fact that some people were using the tragedy to nit-pick about what counts as an assault weapon, William McNabb asked how he could "kill the 30-50 feral hogs" that run into his garden while his children are playing.

Legit question for rural Americans - How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play? — William McNabb (@WillieMcNabb) August 4, 2019

The post was widely mocked by social media users with memes appearing within moments.

The original post has been shared thousands of time, which saw it trending across the world, including in the UK.

Some social media users chose to adapt popular songs to add in the word "30-50 feral hogs," in this case the popular Kelis song 'My Milkshake Brings All The Boys To The Yard.'

my milkshake brings 30-50 feral hogs to the yard — summertime vibes dante 🌹 (@videodante) August 5, 2019

One Twitter user asked William how often he suffered from hog problems.

Legit question, has this happened twice? — Chris Gardocki (@dr_swanny) August 4, 2019

Amazingly, the father claimed it had happened four times.

In subsequent replies I answered this - it’s happened 4 times.



I do not own an assault rifle - never said I did. Some of my neighbors do and from personal experience - I can see how it helped them.



I simply posed a real question from my own experiences. — William McNabb (@WillieMcNabb) August 4, 2019

Which would make it 120-200 hogs, rather than the 30-50 in the initial tweet.

The US Department of Agriculture has estimated that feral swine in the United States cause more than $1.5 billion in damages and control costs each year. In order to combat the species they have introduced the Feral Swine Eradication and Control Program, which had $75million budget in the 2018 Farm Bill.