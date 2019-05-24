Will There Be A General Election After Theresa May Resigned As Prime Minister?

Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May. Picture: PA

Now that Theresa May has announced her resignation as Prime Minister, many people are asking if there will be a General Election. Here's everything you need to know.

Mrs May announced she would stand down as Prime Minister on Friday 7th June, but would stay in power until the Conservative leadership election is completed in late July.

Jeremy Corbyn has called for an immediate General Election. But here's what will actually happen.

Will there be a General Election straight away?

The simple answer is no.

Theresa May has said she will continue to serve as Prime Minister until a new Conservative leader is selected.

That is expected to last around six weeks, taking us to the end of July. The winner of the Tory leadership contest will be the next Prime Minister.

When could a General Election take place?

The most likely cause of a General Election is if the new leader cannot get a Brexit deal through parliament, so they may decide an election is the best way to change the numbers in the House of Commons.

The Prime Minister doesn't have the power simply to call an election. The Fixed Parliament Act states that the only way an election could take place is if two-thirds of MPs back an early poll.

That is what happened in 2017 when Theresa May decided on a snap election.

An election would need to take place before 31st October, when the UK will leave the EU without a deal if no agreement can be reached.

When do bookies think a General Election will take place?

Ladbrokes think an election may be close. They believe there is a 2/1 chance there will be an election this year and the odds lengthen every year afterwards. However, the odds for 2019 have lengthened in the last month.

2019: 2/1

2020: 5/2

2021: 8/1

2022 or Later: 7/4

* Odds correct at the time of writing.