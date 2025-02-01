The Princess of Wales wishes England rugby team good luck ahead of opening Six Nations match against Ireland

Kate is a royal patron of the Rugby Football Union while William, the Prince of Wales, is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union. Picture: Getty

By Shannon Cook

The Princess of Wales penned a good luck message to the England rugby team ahead of their opening Six Nations match against Ireland.

Kate is a royal patron of the Rugby Football Union while William, the Prince of Wales, is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

In a message shared on X, the princess sent her well wishes to the team's new captain, Maro Itoje, and head coach Steve Borthwick ahead of the match.

The princess wrote: "Good luck to Steve, Maro and everyone involved with @englandrugby for your opening game of @sixnationsrugby against Ireland. C".

Kate's message replied to a post from the England Rugby team's official X page, which revealed the line-up for the match taking place at Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

The couple have previously joked about supporting different teams during the Six Nations tournament, with William supporting Wales and Kate cheering on England.

During the 2023 tournament, William joked it would be a "tense journey home" with his wife after a Six Nations Wales vs England match in Cardiff.

Kate, who has been patron of Scottish rugby since 1986, attended the competition last year, where she greeted players at a match between Scotland and France ahead of kick-off.