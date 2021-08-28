The Rolling Stones release throwback video tribute to Charlie Watts

Charlie Watts died this week at the age of 80. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Rolling Stones have released a video tribute to Charlie Watts, following the drummer's death aged 80 earlier this week.

Charlie died peacefully surrounded by his family at a London hospital on Tuesday.

His bandmates - Keith Richards, Sir Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood - had shared their own tributes and now The Rolling Stones have posted a video to honour the late musician.

The two-minute clip, shared on social media, featured a montage of Watts from his almost 60-year career with the band, from the early days to modern tours.

He was seen smiling alongside Richards, Sir Mick and Wood.

In a throwback clip, Watts discussed being invited to join The Rolling Stones in 1963, admitting he thought they would only last a year before folding.

In another piece of footage, he tossed a drumstick into an adoring crowd after being labelled "The Wembley Whammer" by Sir Mick.

Throughout the montage, Watts, famously the most level-headed of the group, appeared smartly dressed in tailor-made suits - another of his hallmarks.

The tribute finished with an image of his drum kit with a "closed" sign hanging from it.

Richards, 77, used the same picture in his tribute following Watts's death while Sir Mick, 78, opted for a smiling snap of his friend in his social media post.

Wood, 74, shared a picture of himself and Watts on Twitter, writing alongside it: "I love you my fellow Gemini - I will dearly miss you - you are the best."

The Rolling Stones are due to embark on their 13-date No Filter tour in the US next month and a representative has confirmed it will still go ahead.

Watts was not set to take part while he recovered from an unspecified medical procedure.