Exclusive

‘The storm of war is gathering’: Defence cuts leave UK 'woefully unprepared' for a 'bumpy decade', warns ex-minister

21 November 2024, 07:54

HMS Bulwark is also set to be scrapped
HMS Bulwark is also set to be scrapped. Picture: Getty
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The government’s decision to decommission several naval vessels and helicopters has ignited a political firestorm, with former Defence Minister Tobias Ellwood warning that decades of defence budget cuts have left the UK “woefully unprepared” for emerging threats.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Ellwood defended the removal of ageing military equipment but emphasised the urgency of replacing outdated assets to bolster national security.

"Let me be plain. Many of these cuts, much like what we heard yesterday, would have been conducted if the Conservatives were still in power," Mr Ellwood said.

He described the decommissioned Watchkeeper drone as “obsolete” and claimed it "couldn't even fly in bad weather" and said that the Puma helicopter, in service for 50 years, and the Type 23 frigates were being overtaken by modern replacements.

However, he told Nick he had serious concerns over delays in replacing essential capabilities, warning that “the storm of war is gathering again.”

Read more: UK to scrap warships, military helicopters and fleet of drones to save £500m

Read more: British armed forces 'not ready to fight' a war, Defence Secretary admits

Tobias Ellwood on defence

Equipment to be scrapped includes:

  • HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark: The Royal Navy's two amphibious assault ships will be retired at the end of the year, nearly a decade early, impacting the Royal Marines’ ability to launch land assaults from the sea.
  • Helicopters: A fleet of 17 RAF Puma helicopters and 14 of the oldest Chinook helicopters will be retired.
  • Watchkeeper drones: All 47 drones, worth £5 million each, will be scrapped just six years after entering service.
  • HMS Northumberland: The Type 23 frigate, well past its planned out-of-service date, will also be retired due to high repair costs.
  • RFA Wave Knight and RFA Wave Ruler: Two Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships that provide fuel and supplies for the Royal Navy’s aircraft carriers.
The Watchkeeper UAVhas been scrapped in the latest round of defence cuts
The Watchkeeper UAVhas been scrapped in the latest round of defence cuts. Picture: Alamy

Ellwood also criticised the lack of focus on defence in political discourse, particularly during the recent general election. "We hardly talked about the defence of the realm or the threats that are coming over the horizon," he said, adding that former US President Donald Trump is likely to pressure Europe to “invest more in your own defence” should he return to office.

The cuts, announced by Defence Secretary John Healey, include the early retirement of two Royal Navy amphibious assault ships, HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark, as well as 14 of the oldest Chinook helicopters.

Mr Healey described the changes as necessary cost-saving measures and blamed the Conservatives for leaving a “dire inheritance.”

He defended the £9 million annual savings, stating that they would be reinvested in more modern capabilities such as multi-role support ships and advanced Chinooks.

However, critics within and outside the government have slammed the move. Conservative MP Sir Julian Lewis called it a "black day" for the Royal Marines, warning that the decommissioning of Albion and Bulwark would leave the UK without the ability to conduct amphibious landings for a decade.

"Does [Mr Healey] agree that the absence of this capability could encourage adversaries to try something like the Falklands in the future?" he asked.

The decommissioning of a number of Navy vessels marks a "black day" for the Marines, Conservative MP Sir Julian Lewis has said.
The decommissioning of a number of Navy vessels marks a "black day" for the Marines, Conservative MP Sir Julian Lewis has said. Picture: Alamy

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith echoed these concerns, describing the geopolitical landscape as “more dangerous than any time I can recall.”

He urged the government to adopt a more strategic approach and resist Treasury pressures for immediate cuts. “Mothballing is what the Americans use all the time. Bulwark and Albion still had life in them and could have been resurrected,” he argued.

While Liberal Democrat defence spokesman Richard Foord praised the government’s focus on personnel with pay rises and retention payments, he described the decommissioning as leaving “alarming gaps” in capability.

He questioned whether new medium helicopters and multi-role support ships, scheduled to arrive in the next decade, would be ready in time to meet operational needs.

Chairman of the Defence Select Committee, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, acknowledged the need to retire old platforms but criticised the timing of the decision ahead of the Strategic Defence Review.

“These are decisions I have taken now...to get a grip of the MoD budget and create greater scope for implementing the review when it reports,” Mr Healey said.

The controversy highlights the challenges of modernising the UK’s armed forces while navigating financial constraints.

As Ellwood warned, the delay in replacing critical military assets risks leaving the nation vulnerable during a period of increasing global instability.

“Over three decades, we’ve seen salami-slicing of defence budgets, and that has left us woefully unprepared for a very, very bumpy decade ahead,” he told LBC.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Smaller drones, costing a fraction of Watchkeeper’s £5.2 million unit price, are being used to great effect in Ukraine for reconnaissance and precision strikes.

The British Army’s £1.35bn Watchkeeper drone programme: From ambition and innovation to delays, failure, and abandonment

GERMANY-TRANSPORT-TRAFFIC

Hundreds of drivers left stuck in vehicles in freezing conditions on M2 after serious crash between pedestrian and lorry

TV host Ellen Degeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi are reportedly planning to move permanently to rural England

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi 'to flee US and move to England' after Trump's election win

Tony Blair leads tributes to John Prescott

'Devastated' Tony Blair leads tributes to John Prescott after former deputy PM dies aged 86

North Korea Deepens Russian Alliance: Troop Deployments Prioritise Advanced Weapons Technology Over Financial Gains

North Korea deepens alliance with Russia, trading troop support for advanced weapons technology to fuel nuclear programme
Former deputy prime minister John Prescott has died aged 86

Former deputy PM John Prescott dies aged 86 following battle with Alzheimer's

Exclusive
Soldiers are being trained in trench and urban warfare

'Kill him before he tries to kill you': LBC visits Ukrainian troops being trained by British soldiers

Rolf Harris has died aged 93

Paedophile entertainer Rolf Harris died penniless after 'wiping out £16m fortune to make it harder for victims to access'
Exclusive
Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore

Money 'reasonably expected' to reach Captain Tom's charity never did, commissioner tells LBC

Which? has revealed the best and worst deals for Black Friday. (stock image)

Black Friday 2024: Which? reveals deals to avoid - and the best alternatives

File photo dated 16/04/20 of the then 99-year-old war veteran Captain Tom Moore, with (left to right) grandson Benji, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and granddaughter Georgia, at his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire

Salary demands, book payments and a doomed spa block: Key findings of the Captain Tom Foundation inquiry

Captain Tom's daughter is facing questions about a hefty book payment

Captain Tom's daughter faces questions over £1.5m book payment after none of the money went to charity

Captain Tom's daughter Hannah and her husband Colin 'significantly' benefited from the foundation personally

Captain Tom's daughter and her husband saw 'significant personal benefit' from father's charity, inquiry finds

The tourist died in the Patong are of Phuket.

British tourist found dead in Phuket storm drain after going missing on night out

Marcus Fakana, 18, is facing 20-years behind bars.

Brit teenager, 18, facing 20-year jail sentence for 'holiday romance' with 17-year-old girl in Dubai

Taxi driver Urfan Sharif, 42, made the dramatic admission under cross-examination in court today

Sara Sharif begged for forgiveness for 'being rude' in letter to parents, court hears

Latest News

See more Latest News

Simone White, Holly Bowles, Bianca Jones

British tourists 'in hospital with methanol poisoning' after drinking toxic shots in Laos holiday spot
Soldiers from the 13th counter intelligence battalion, 2nd reconnaissance platoon of the Swedish Armed Forces, participate in military exercise in Kungsangen

Britain must learn from Sweden to boost defence as tensions with Russia rise, military chief says
Errol Musk called on Starmer to resign

Elon Musk's father calls on Keir Starmer to resign as he claims Labour have 'sent England back 400 years'
Sky Television HQ

Sky employee dies after 'falling from height' at London headquarters

Halyna Hutchins was shot dead on the set of Rust

Alec Baldwin's Rust film premieres 3 years after cinematographer shot dead - but her mother refuses to come
Schoolgirl, 14, and pensioner, 71, fighting for their lives after van ploughs into crowd of Christmas shoppers

Schoolgirl, 14, and pensioner, 71, left fighting for their lives after van ploughs into crowd of Christmas shoppers
Three men have been arrested after a bomb scare in Glasgow

Three men arrested after bomb scare at bus station

New York priest sacked after allowing Sabrina Carpenter to film racy music video in his church

New York priest sacked after allowing Sabrina Carpenter to film racy music video in church

The scene where a baby's body was found

Tragedy as baby's body found in field in Salford, as police launch investigation

The spread of misinformation during the riots following the fatal knife attack in Southport was "turbo-charged" by foreign bots, Matt Jukes has claimed

Foreign bots 'turbo-charged' misinformation during riots after fatal Southport attack, claims counter-terror boss

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Marius Borg Høiby with his mother Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit

Son of Norwegian princess Marius Borg Høiby arrested on suspicion of rape

The Royal Family paid a 'sad farewell' to The Queen's dog Beth

Queen Camilla's beloved rescue dog Beth dies after being diagnosed with tumour

Masked burglars have stolen farm vehicles from the Windsor Castle estate while Prince William and his family slept, reports claim.

Masked thugs steal from Windsor Castle while Prince William and Princess Kate were sleeping on estate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News