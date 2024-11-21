Exclusive

‘The storm of war is gathering’: Defence cuts leave UK 'woefully unprepared' for a 'bumpy decade', warns ex-minister

HMS Bulwark is also set to be scrapped. Picture: Getty

By EJ Ward

The government’s decision to decommission several naval vessels and helicopters has ignited a political firestorm, with former Defence Minister Tobias Ellwood warning that decades of defence budget cuts have left the UK “woefully unprepared” for emerging threats.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Ellwood defended the removal of ageing military equipment but emphasised the urgency of replacing outdated assets to bolster national security.

"Let me be plain. Many of these cuts, much like what we heard yesterday, would have been conducted if the Conservatives were still in power," Mr Ellwood said.

He described the decommissioned Watchkeeper drone as “obsolete” and claimed it "couldn't even fly in bad weather" and said that the Puma helicopter, in service for 50 years, and the Type 23 frigates were being overtaken by modern replacements.

However, he told Nick he had serious concerns over delays in replacing essential capabilities, warning that “the storm of war is gathering again.”

Equipment to be scrapped includes:

HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark : The Royal Navy's two amphibious assault ships will be retired at the end of the year, nearly a decade early, impacting the Royal Marines’ ability to launch land assaults from the sea.

: The Royal Navy's two amphibious assault ships will be retired at the end of the year, nearly a decade early, impacting the Royal Marines’ ability to launch land assaults from the sea. Helicopters : A fleet of 17 RAF Puma helicopters and 14 of the oldest Chinook helicopters will be retired.

: A fleet of 17 RAF Puma helicopters and 14 of the oldest Chinook helicopters will be retired. Watchkeeper drones : All 47 drones, worth £5 million each, will be scrapped just six years after entering service.

: All 47 drones, worth £5 million each, will be scrapped just six years after entering service. HMS Northumberland : The Type 23 frigate, well past its planned out-of-service date, will also be retired due to high repair costs.

: The Type 23 frigate, well past its planned out-of-service date, will also be retired due to high repair costs. RFA Wave Knight and RFA Wave Ruler: Two Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships that provide fuel and supplies for the Royal Navy’s aircraft carriers.

The Watchkeeper UAVhas been scrapped in the latest round of defence cuts. Picture: Alamy

Ellwood also criticised the lack of focus on defence in political discourse, particularly during the recent general election. "We hardly talked about the defence of the realm or the threats that are coming over the horizon," he said, adding that former US President Donald Trump is likely to pressure Europe to “invest more in your own defence” should he return to office.

The cuts, announced by Defence Secretary John Healey, include the early retirement of two Royal Navy amphibious assault ships, HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark, as well as 14 of the oldest Chinook helicopters.

Mr Healey described the changes as necessary cost-saving measures and blamed the Conservatives for leaving a “dire inheritance.”

He defended the £9 million annual savings, stating that they would be reinvested in more modern capabilities such as multi-role support ships and advanced Chinooks.

However, critics within and outside the government have slammed the move. Conservative MP Sir Julian Lewis called it a "black day" for the Royal Marines, warning that the decommissioning of Albion and Bulwark would leave the UK without the ability to conduct amphibious landings for a decade.

"Does [Mr Healey] agree that the absence of this capability could encourage adversaries to try something like the Falklands in the future?" he asked.

The decommissioning of a number of Navy vessels marks a "black day" for the Marines, Conservative MP Sir Julian Lewis has said. Picture: Alamy

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith echoed these concerns, describing the geopolitical landscape as “more dangerous than any time I can recall.”

He urged the government to adopt a more strategic approach and resist Treasury pressures for immediate cuts. “Mothballing is what the Americans use all the time. Bulwark and Albion still had life in them and could have been resurrected,” he argued.

While Liberal Democrat defence spokesman Richard Foord praised the government’s focus on personnel with pay rises and retention payments, he described the decommissioning as leaving “alarming gaps” in capability.

He questioned whether new medium helicopters and multi-role support ships, scheduled to arrive in the next decade, would be ready in time to meet operational needs.

Chairman of the Defence Select Committee, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, acknowledged the need to retire old platforms but criticised the timing of the decision ahead of the Strategic Defence Review.

“These are decisions I have taken now...to get a grip of the MoD budget and create greater scope for implementing the review when it reports,” Mr Healey said.

The controversy highlights the challenges of modernising the UK’s armed forces while navigating financial constraints.

As Ellwood warned, the delay in replacing critical military assets risks leaving the nation vulnerable during a period of increasing global instability.

“Over three decades, we’ve seen salami-slicing of defence budgets, and that has left us woefully unprepared for a very, very bumpy decade ahead,” he told LBC.