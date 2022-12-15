The UK's big freeze is set to continue as temperatures plummet to -17C in rural Scotland

15 December 2022, 15:47

The UK's big freeze won't go quietly.
The UK's big freeze won't go quietly. Picture: Alamy
Melissa Fleur Afshar

By Melissa Fleur Afshar

The Met Office has extended its 'yellow' weather warning, while the cold snap continues to impact railways, airways, and roads.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Amid sub-zero conditions, the Met Office has made clear that the -10C arctic blast which first hit the UK earlier this month won’t be defrosting anytime soon.

A new 'yellow' ice and snow warning until Friday for the UK's eastern strip including Yorkshire and the Humber, large parts of Scotland, and most of Northern Ireland.

A new snow map from weather forecast data viewer, WXCHARTS, has seconded the Met Office's forecast and revealed that large parts of the UK can expect to once more be coated in snowfall for the rest of the week.

This comes after Braemar in rural Scotland plummeted to a record-breaking -17C on Monday night.

The Met Office has warned that outbreaks of sleet and snow will spread across much of the southern, central, and western parts of Scotland this week, alongside huge parts of England and Northern Ireland.

People have been cautioned to stay wary of slippery surfaces, which will become more dangerous as snow and sleet continue to smother parts of the country.

With new snowfall firmly underway, the travel disruptions that commuters have been valiantly battling are unlikely to diminish.

National Highways has issued a new statement to motorists urging them to only travel to parts of the country 'if necessary' due to unsafe road conditions as a result of icy surfaces.

Amid the big freeze, drivers have reportedly been stuck on sleet-ridden roads for hours longer than they should have been - with thousands stranded for several hours on the M25 after it closed both ways between Hertfordshire's Junction 23 and Junction 25.

READ MORE: London snow to melt as temperatures soar in the week before Christmas - but icy weather to remain this week

Monday welcomed the coldest night of the year.
Monday welcomed the coldest night of the year. Picture: Alamy

The runway closures and flight cancellations that hit major UK airports earlier this week, as a result of the 5inch snowfall, is likely to continue over the following few days.

London Heathrow Airport, London Stansted Airport, London Gatwick Airport, and Manchester Airport were among the travel hotspots that had experienced the most disruption due to the shock polar blast which blanketed crucial runways in snow.

Shortly after the snowfall, Gatwick Airport posted on Twitter that the government forecasters' freezing weather warnings will inevitably lead to 'delays' and 'cancellations'.

The Sussex-based airport also urged passengers to check their flight status' with their airlines online, and to research local travel conditions before setting off for the airport.

The air travel disruptions came to a head on Wednesday after snowy conditions created a bed of ice and sleet. At least 75 flights were reportedly cancelled to and from London, which affected more than 10,000 passengers. Flag-carrier airline, British Airways' flights to and from Heathrow Airport had been particularly affected because of airport mandated reductions, after 14 departing and 11 arriving flights were cancelled.

The nation's railways, although no stranger to severe disruptions and cancellations due to ongoing RMT strikes, saw freezing conditions exacerbate existing delays after heavy snowfall in parts of the country skewed rail paths.

READ MORE: Snow sparks flight chaos as freezing weather and strikes set to cause more misery for travellers this week

The North East can expect more snowfall.
The North East can expect more snowfall. Picture: Alamy

In Shetland, a critical incident has been declared by the Scottish Government after a power cut caused by extremely low temperatures left 3,800 homes without electricity. Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) are currently working to restore supplies to the 2,800 properties which remain off supply in Voe, Brae, Yell, and the West Mainland.

On Wednesday, hundreds of engineers arrived by ferry from Aberdeen to help restore power on the island, with the SSEN distributers working on the incident stating that the conditions in Shetland are the 'worst' they've seen in 20 years.

As the cold weather conditions continue to grip the UK, many households have had to choose between heating and eating as the big freeze swarms the UK during a period of high inflation.

Last week, the Department for Work and Pensions' £25.00 Cold Weather Payment was triggered for individuals who are deemed vulnerable during the cost of living and energy crisis. Those who are eligible for the benefit booster will automatically receive it via bank transfer within 14 days.

READ MORE: Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pharmacists have been told they can prescribe other forms of penicillin

Three more children die of Strep A, taking total to 19, as pharmacies allowed to give alternative drugs amid shortage fears
TSSA members at Network Rail vote overwhelmingly to accept improved pay deal

TSSA members at Network Rail vote overwhelmingly to accept improved pay deal

Oli McBurnie was cleared over the alleged incident

Sheffield Utd star McBurnie cleared over 'assault on fan' during pitch invasion as lawyer says he has 'stern resting face'
Independence rally

£20m indyref2 budget reallocated to fuel poverty fund after Supreme Court ruling

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah to host Grammy Awards for third time

Breaking
The tragedy happened at Petherton Court

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after deaths of woman and two children aged six and four in Kettering

Woman gets £90,000 after male boss slapped her bottom with a ruler in a staff meeting

Woman who reported bottom-slapping male boss awarded £90,000 compensation

Simon Ling, the head of lifeboats at the RNLI, speaks to LBC.

Teen among four migrants who died in Channel tragedy and at least 12 unaccompanied children rescued

Martin Andrew Dyer, 55, lost his life on Sunday, July 14 near Annecy in the south-east of France.

Brit father-of-four killed while paragliding in the French Alps died 'doing what he loved'

The attack took place on an oil rig off Qatar

Brit in Qatar hospital after coworker 'beaten to death with breathing apparatus before attacker tried to flee on helicopter'
Henry Cavill will not be returning as Superman.

'My turn to wear the cape has passed': Henry Cavill dropped as Superman weeks after announcing return to iconic role

The four boys who died after falling through a frozen lake in Solihull have been named as Thomas Stewart,11, Jack Johnson, 10, Finlay Butler, eight, and Samuel Butler, six.

Brothers, 6 and 8, and cousin, 11, killed alongside hero friend, 10, in frozen lake tragedy as families pay tribute

An inquiry into Afghanistan killings has been launched

MoD launches inquiry after SAS accused of deliberately killing unarmed men in Afghanistan

Russia Ukraine War Patriot Missiles

Russia warns of ‘consequences’ if US missiles sent to Ukraine

Troops in Afghanistan

Probe launched into claims of unlawful killings by UK soldiers in Afghanistan

Bank of England V2 15/12/22

Bank of England interest rates raised to 3.5 per cent reaching 14-year high

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ground support crew protest outside Heathrow

Ground handlers at Heathrow airport will strike tomorrow after workers rejected a pay offer
Boris Becker has been freed

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker 'freed from jail and will be deported from UK'

Twitch at the annual celebration of Black Cinema and Television

Jennifer Lopez, Questlove and Michelle Obama among famous faces remembering Stephen "tWitch" Boss
M25 gantries and Mark Rowley

Met Police chief said he would 'love' to leave protestors on M25 gantries, but he isn't allowed
The cord snapped as the pod launched in the air.

Terrifying moment Winter Wonderland slingshot ride snaps leaving two passengers trapped inside
Denmark Politics

Danish prime minister presents new government

Meghan claims she was branded a 'foreign organism' in latest episodes of her docuseries

Meghan accuses Queen's aide of branding her a 'foreign organism' in latest episodes of docuseries
Migrants Drown Crossing The Channel In A Small Boat

Fisherman whose team was first at the scene of the migrant dinghy disaster yesterday says problem is 'prolific'
Schools facing financial difficulties are cutting back on teaching provision for deaf children

Specialist teachers for deaf children falls to lowest level on record with fears cost of living will make problem worse
Rapper Gunna performs at the Wireless Music Festival, Crystal Palace Park, London, England, on Sep. 10, 2021

US rapper Gunna pleads guilty in racketeering case in Atlanta

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh 15/12/22

'I don't think we'll ever reclaim the streets': Shelagh Fogarty despairs after murder of Zara Aleena
JOB Pat Cullen RCN

RCN General Secretary tells LBC how the govt can end strike action

‘Fine, you’ve got me’: James O’Brien caller struggles to explain why nurses shouldn’t get inflation-linked pay rise

'Ridiculous': James O’Brien rejects caller's suggestion that nurses shouldn't get pay rises
Nick Ferrari 15/12/22

NHS strikes aren't 'shameful' says Health Minister

James

James O'Brien rows with caller who compared refugees to bacteria

‘They deserve a medal’: Caller praises fisherman and crew who saved 43 migrants after boat capsized

‘They deserve a medal’: Caller praises fisherman and crew who saved 43 migrants after boat capsized
PM's toughened migration policy cannot fill ‘gaping pit of racist hate’ says James O’Brien

PM's toughened migration policy cannot fill ‘gaping pit of racist hate’ says James O’Brien

‘We lost the great when we decided to jump out of the EU’ says Nick Ferrari caller

‘We lost the great when we decided to jump out of the EU’ says Nick Ferrari caller

nick plan

Emily Thornberry diminishes PM's new migration plan to 'a lot of rhetoric'

nick migration

Nick Ferrari hits back at caller's claim that accepting migrants is a ‘lefty love affair’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit