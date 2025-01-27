Ian 'H' Watkins and Jade Thirlwall among stars to gather for The Vivienne's funeral

The Vivienne died earlier this month at the age of 32. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Ian 'H' Watkins and Jade Thirlwall are among the stars to have gathered for The Vivienne's funeral.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestants Tia Kofi, Baga Chipz and Cheryl also attended the funeral on Monday.

The service for the TV star, real name James Lee Williams, who died earlier this month at the age of 32, was held at St Margaret's Church in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, North Wales.

Williams, who was born in Wales, adopted their drag name because they were known for wearing Vivienne Westwood clothing.

The winner of the fourth UK Drag Race series, Danny Beard, wore a jacket and trousers covered with Vivienne Westwood logos and walked to the church with Coronation Street actress Hayley Tamaddon.

A horse-drawn carriage carrying the coffin of The Vivienne. Picture: Alamy

Danny Beard following the funeral of The Vivienne. Picture: Alamy

Baga Chipz, who competed in the RuPaul's Drag Race UK series one finale against The Vivienne, hailed them as their "beautiful, talented, mad, bestest friend in the whole wide world".

The drag queen, real name Leo Loren, arrived for the service in a tartan coat alongside fellow series one contestant Cheryl and series two star Tia Kofi.

Steps singer Ian "H" Watkins, TV personality Kim Woodburn, Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney and radio presenter Pete Price were seen at the service too.

Watkins, wearing a red tartan suit, walked towards the church with comedian Jayde Adams, who wore a bright green coat and trilby hat, and other friends.

Steps star Ian 'H' Watkins (left) following the funeral of The Vivienne. Picture: Alamy

Singer Jade Thirlwall and former X Factor contestant Marcus Collins were also among the mourners.

Many wore green for the service and some of the men wore Vivienne Westwood badges on the lapels of their suits.

The Vivienne's coffin, topped with a white floral arrangement, arrived at the church in a horse-drawn carriage.

Floral tributes in another hearse read "Vivienne" and "Son" and "James".

The crown and sceptre The Vivienne won on RuPaul's Drag Race UK were carried into the church ahead of their coffin as members of the star's family followed behind.

Other floral tributes included one made up of purple flowers in the shape of a witch's hat.

The crown and sceptre The Vivienne won on RuPaul's Drag Race UK is carried into St Margaret's Church. Picture: Alamy

Jade Thirlwall and Marcus Collins second left arrive for the funeral of The Vivienne. Picture: Alamy

The Vivienne performed as the Wicked Witch of the West in a UK and Ireland tour of The Wizard Of Oz musical and reprised the role in the West End at the Gillian Lynne Theatre last year.

JLS singer Aston Merrygold, who played the Tin Man in the stage production in London last year alongside The Vivienne, wore a black coat and dark sunglasses as he arrived to pay his respects.

Former Brookside actress Jennifer Ellison and celebrity chef Jameson Stocks were also among the mourners.

Following the funeral, six doves were released from baskets in the church grounds.

Aston Merrygold following the funeral of The Vivienne. Picture: Alamy

The coffin was then placed back into the carriage, pulled by horses with green feather headdresses, and the cortege was escorted away by a police car.

An order of service featured a picture on the cover showing Williams, out of drag and wearing a vest and shorts, standing alongside a beach looking out to sea.

The service was described as a "celebration for the life of James Lee Williams".

It was followed by a service of thanksgiving at St Asaph Crematorium.

The star, who won the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, also competed in an all-winners season of the RuPaul franchise in the US in 2022, the only UK contestant in that series.

They also finished third on Dancing On Ice in 2023 and were honoured on the ITV skating show as the latest series started earlier this month.

Host Holly Willoughby hailed The Vivienne as a "huge part" of the show and said they would be "very sorely missed".