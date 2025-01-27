Ian 'H' Watkins and Jade Thirlwall among stars to gather for The Vivienne's funeral

27 January 2025, 16:39 | Updated: 27 January 2025, 16:45

The Vivienne died earlier this month at the age of 32
The Vivienne died earlier this month at the age of 32. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Ian 'H' Watkins and Jade Thirlwall are among the stars to have gathered for The Vivienne's funeral.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestants Tia Kofi, Baga Chipz and Cheryl also attended the funeral on Monday.

The service for the TV star, real name James Lee Williams, who died earlier this month at the age of 32, was held at St Margaret's Church in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, North Wales.

Williams, who was born in Wales, adopted their drag name because they were known for wearing Vivienne Westwood clothing.

The winner of the fourth UK Drag Race series, Danny Beard, wore a jacket and trousers covered with Vivienne Westwood logos and walked to the church with Coronation Street actress Hayley Tamaddon.

Read more: RuPaul breaks silence in emotional tribute to The Vivienne as Drag Race star dies aged 32

Read more: ‘No suspicious circumstances’ in death of Drag Race star The Vivienne, say police

A horse-drawn carriage carrying the coffin of The Vivienne
A horse-drawn carriage carrying the coffin of The Vivienne. Picture: Alamy
Danny Beard following the funeral of The Vivienne
Danny Beard following the funeral of The Vivienne. Picture: Alamy

Baga Chipz, who competed in the RuPaul's Drag Race UK series one finale against The Vivienne, hailed them as their "beautiful, talented, mad, bestest friend in the whole wide world".

The drag queen, real name Leo Loren, arrived for the service in a tartan coat alongside fellow series one contestant Cheryl and series two star Tia Kofi.

Steps singer Ian "H" Watkins, TV personality Kim Woodburn, Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney and radio presenter Pete Price were seen at the service too.

Watkins, wearing a red tartan suit, walked towards the church with comedian Jayde Adams, who wore a bright green coat and trilby hat, and other friends.

Steps star Ian 'H' Watkins (left) following the funeral of The Vivienne
Steps star Ian 'H' Watkins (left) following the funeral of The Vivienne. Picture: Alamy

Singer Jade Thirlwall and former X Factor contestant Marcus Collins were also among the mourners.

Many wore green for the service and some of the men wore Vivienne Westwood badges on the lapels of their suits.

The Vivienne's coffin, topped with a white floral arrangement, arrived at the church in a horse-drawn carriage.

Floral tributes in another hearse read "Vivienne" and "Son" and "James".

The crown and sceptre The Vivienne won on RuPaul's Drag Race UK were carried into the church ahead of their coffin as members of the star's family followed behind.

Other floral tributes included one made up of purple flowers in the shape of a witch's hat.

The crown and sceptre The Vivienne won on RuPaul's Drag Race UK is carried into St Margaret's Church
The crown and sceptre The Vivienne won on RuPaul's Drag Race UK is carried into St Margaret's Church. Picture: Alamy
Jade Thirlwall and Marcus Collins second left arrive for the funeral of The Vivienne
Jade Thirlwall and Marcus Collins second left arrive for the funeral of The Vivienne. Picture: Alamy

The Vivienne performed as the Wicked Witch of the West in a UK and Ireland tour of The Wizard Of Oz musical and reprised the role in the West End at the Gillian Lynne Theatre last year.

JLS singer Aston Merrygold, who played the Tin Man in the stage production in London last year alongside The Vivienne, wore a black coat and dark sunglasses as he arrived to pay his respects.

Former Brookside actress Jennifer Ellison and celebrity chef Jameson Stocks were also among the mourners.

Following the funeral, six doves were released from baskets in the church grounds.

Aston Merrygold following the funeral of The Vivienne
Aston Merrygold following the funeral of The Vivienne. Picture: Alamy

The coffin was then placed back into the carriage, pulled by horses with green feather headdresses, and the cortege was escorted away by a police car.

An order of service featured a picture on the cover showing Williams, out of drag and wearing a vest and shorts, standing alongside a beach looking out to sea.

The service was described as a "celebration for the life of James Lee Williams".

It was followed by a service of thanksgiving at St Asaph Crematorium.

The star, who won the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, also competed in an all-winners season of the RuPaul franchise in the US in 2022, the only UK contestant in that series.

They also finished third on Dancing On Ice in 2023 and were honoured on the ITV skating show as the latest series started earlier this month.

Host Holly Willoughby hailed The Vivienne as a "huge part" of the show and said they would be "very sorely missed".

Claire Sweeney arrives for the funeral
Claire Sweeney arrives for the funeral. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sinead O’Connor reportedly left her family £1.7 million

Sinead O'Connor leaves children £1.7m as she urges them to 'milk' her music in final wishes

King Charles wipes away a tear as he listens to survivors tell their stories at Auschwitz

Charles wipes away tears during Auschwitz liberation service after paying a heartfelt Holocaust Memorial Day tribute

A human case of avian flu has been detected in England

First human case of bird flu found in the UK

More than half of young people are in favour of turning the UK into a dictatorship

Over half of Gen Z believe Britain should be ruled by a dictator, study suggests

Girl, 12, died following severe allergic reaction to milkshake after cafe failed to wash blender correctly

Girl, 12, died following 'tragic' allergic reaction to milkshake after cafe 'failed to wash blender' thoroughly

Berlin, Germany. 19th July, 2017. Great Britain's Prince William and his wife, Duchess Kate, visiting the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany, 19 July 2017. Photo: Jörg Carstensen/dpa/Alamy Live News

Kate and William to join Prime Minister in London for 80th anniversary of Holocaust

Top L-R: Barry Watson, Elaine Lannery, Iain Owens. Bottom L-R: John Clark, Paul Brannan and Scott Forbes

Seven members of 'monstrous' Glasgow paedophile ring handed life sentences

Hamas has told Israel that at least eight out of the remaining 26 hostages to be released during the first phase of the truce are dead

'A huge blow': At least eight hostages tipped for release in ceasefire deal are dead, Hamas tells Israel

King Charles III talking to members of the public during his visit the Jewish Community Centre (JCC) Krakow, to meet Holocaust survivors and hear from volunteers.

'When evil is allowed to flourish': King Charles warns the world on 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

Father guilty of murdering daughter, 14, after he stabbed her in the heart during family play-fight

Father guilty of murdering daughter, 14, after he stabbed her in the heart during family play-fight

Tech shares have been hit by the shock rise of Chinese AI chatbot DeepSeek

Tech shares tumble due to shock rise of Chinese AI chatbot DeepSeek

VLADIMIR PUTIN and Kim Jong Un with defence agreements during Putin's visit to North Korea in 2024.

North Korean troops fighting 'like something out of WW2' as soldiers opt to 'blow themselves up' over capture in Ukraine

x

Harrowing final text of British woman found dead alongside fiancé after drinking poisoned limoncello

Actor Mike Holoway has said he was the victim of an unprovoked violent attack in December

West End star blinded in random road-rage attack after thug smashed through car window

The United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing

United Airlines flight makes emergency landing after experiencing mid-air jolt - with at least six injured

Exclusive
Journeys of nearly 9,000 children who escaped certain death by Nazis detailed in never-before-seen documents.

Journeys of nearly 9,000 children who escaped certain death by Nazis detailed in never-before-seen documents

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michael Jackson - File Photos By Kevin Mazur

$150m Michael Jackson biopic in chaos due to legal issue concerning sexual abuse claims - as release date postponed
The king has approved changing the submarine's name

Navy bosses want to change name of submarine HMS Agincourt to 'avoid upsetting French'

Asturian coastline in stormy weather, Playa del Silencio, Cudillero, Asturias, Spain

British sailor missing in the Bay of Biscay as French airforce recover wrecked yacht adrift in Atlantic
Thousands of Palestinians return to devastated northern Gaza as next round of Israeli hostage release announced

Return to Gaza: Thousands of Palestinians return home as ceasefire holds between Israel and Hamas
Wes Nelson

Love Island star targeted in train robbery as £8,500 designer bag stolen with 'everything important' inside
Mindu Hornick was taken to Auschwitz, at the age of 14.

'The sights beyond those gates will stay with me for the rest of my life,' Auschwitz survivor tells LBC
Ozempic, Mounjaro and a Wegovy pen on white background

Warning over online sales of weight loss drugs amid fears over patient safety

Flood warnings have been issued

Commuter chaos as Storm Herminia sweeps UK - with more than 40 flood warnings, heavy rain and 80mph wind forecast
Alan Carr

Alan Carr reveals health scare that sparked fears he would lose his eyesight

Police release e-fit after woman is forced into stranger's car and raped in 'horrifying ordeal'

Police release e-fit after woman is forced into car and raped by stranger in 'horrifying ordeal'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles will visit Auschwitz on Monday

King Charles to make history as he visits Auschwitz on 80th anniversary of camp's liberation
Princess Kate has taken a keen interest in the scheme which assess how babies interact with their environment

Kate ‘delighted’ at expansion of treasured baby behaviour trial across NHS

Prince Harry has received an apology and 'substantial' damages (file image)

Prince Harry awarded 'substantial' damages as he settles privacy lawsuit against publishers of The Sun

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News