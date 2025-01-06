The Vivienne’s ex-husband breaks silence in heartbreaking tribute to Drag Race star

6 January 2025, 13:51 | Updated: 6 January 2025, 13:55

The Vivienne's ex husband has shared a heartbreaking tribute to the Drag Race star.
The Vivienne's ex husband has shared a heartbreaking tribute to the Drag Race star. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

The Vivienne’s ex-husband has broken his silence with a heartbreaking tribute to the Drag Race star.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Vivienne, real name James Lee Williams, passed away aged 32 over the weekend.

Tributes flooded in following the death of the beloved Drag Race star, including from their ex-husband David Ludford.

Ludford took to social media to share a series of snaps of the pair and look back on their time together.

David wrote: “My heart literally sank when I got the call. Never in a million years did I ever think I'd ever be writing anything like this about James Lee Williams.

"This man changed my life so much from the day we first met in August 2017 in Gran Canaria! ! We literally clicked straight away and we knew we was going to be together for along time! ! He made me feel love and shown me what it was really like to love someone."

They continued: "We literally went through and did so much together it was like a whirlwind and I wouldn't have changed the time we spent together for anything In The world! ! ! I feel like a tit feeling this upset and hurt because we have been fully divorced for just over a year now but we was together 6 years and we loved each other so much and you can't take away.

"I'm so happy to say I not only met you but we was together, we was husbands and you was the biggest part of my life for such a long time. 6 years is such a long time to spend 24/7 with."

The Vivienne’s death was confirmed by the publicist on Sunday night.

Simon Jones wrote: “It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams - The Vivienne, has passed this weekend.

“James was an incredibly loved, warmhearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle.

James Lee Williams, known as drag artist The Vivienne, has died aged 32.
James Lee Williams, known as drag artist The Vivienne, has died aged 32. Picture: Alamy

“They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career. We will not be releasing any further details.

“We please ask that James's family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.'

“These are words I never ever wanted to write. Viv was a close friend, a client and someone I loved very much.

“From the moment I met them in 2019 I knew we could create magic together and I became their manager. Their talent was immense and the light they brought to every room was astonishing. No one has ever made me laugh as much in my life as Viv did. Their comic genius and quick wit was like no other.

“I’m so proud and lucky that Viv was such a big part of my life everyday for the last five years. It's tragic that their career was only just beginning. In musical theatre Viv had found a space and career they loved, excelled and thrived in.

“I am heartbroken and devastated at this news. RIP my wonderful friend. You left us way too soon.”

