The Wanted's Max George reveals heartbreaking decision he made ahead of heart surgery amid fears he would die

12 January 2025, 09:19 | Updated: 12 January 2025, 09:25

Max George has revealed the heartbreaking decision he made ahead of heart surgery
Max George has revealed the heartbreaking decision he made ahead of heart surgery. Picture: Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

The Wanted's Max George has revealed the heartbreaking decision he made ahead of his heart surgery.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 36-year-old had a pacemaker fitted after being rushed to hospital with heart issues in December.

Speaking in a new interview, he opened up about the terror he felt after doctors discovered the irregularity with his heart.

He said he thought of his girlfriend and his family and what would happen if the worst occurred.

Read more: The Wanted's Max George reveals worrying new heart concern after having pacemaker fitted

Read more: EastEnders star Maisie Smith in emotional hospital visit to pop star boyfriend Max George before urgent heart surgery

Max George
Max George. Picture: Getty

"That first night I wrote a will, I thought I was going to die," George told the Sun.

"When you get told that, you really realise what your responsibilities are. I've got a partner, Maisie, I've got a family.

"I've got two little nephews and all of that stuff really comes to the front of it all."

He said he took out his iPhone and wrote out his will, detailing what to do with his assets in case he did not make it.

The 36-year-old said December 13 was the day he thought would be his last, as his heart rate and blood pressure dropped simultaneously.

"It was quite close that night, it really felt like my neck was closing up and that's when the sort of panic really kicked in. I felt like I was dying. It was the worst, I felt emotional," he said.

He recalled that he was "absolutely buzzing" when his surgery date was locked in for December 18.

George shared updates with his fans on social media throughout the entire process, detailing how the surgery took two-and-a-half hours.

While the procedure was complicated by collapsed veins caused by his condition, he was able to return home right before the holiday season.

He described his pacemaker as "the best Christmas present".

He wrote in a post after returning home: "Say hello to my little friend!

"Given the last 10 days, this is the best Christmas present I could've ever wished for.

"Pacemaker is in. Operation took around two and a half hours. The main issue being some of my veins had collapsed where the wires were meant to go... But the surgeons and nurses at the NHS have been incredible. I owe everything to them.

"The surgeon kindly put my pacemaker just underneath a very special tattoo of mine. So I'm sure it's being looked after.

"Few more tests to do due to inflamed lymph nodes on my lungs, but that'll be easy work!

"Time to rest and then tackle life full on once again.

"Thank you for all your support. It's meant a hell of a lot to myself and my family."

In an earlier health update, George said he had "a 2:1 block in my heart" and would be undergoing heart surgery "way quicker than the doctors first thought".

He previously said in a video to his Instagram stories that he was "hoping (for a) pacemaker".

George is best known for his time in The Wanted, alongside Nathan Sykes, Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaran and Tom Parker.

He and Siva recently reunited for 'The Wanted 2.0' - with the pair touring together.

He also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, where he first met his current girlfriend actress Maisie Smith.

