Union boss Mick Lynch warns of 'five more months' of strike misery next year

16 December 2022, 09:45 | Updated: 16 December 2022, 09:50

Mick Lynch with UK Rail Workers Strike In The Lead Up To Christmas
Mick Lynch with UK Rail Workers Strike In The Lead Up To Christmas. Picture: Getty
Fran Way

By Fran Way

The boss of the UK’s biggest rail union has said train strikes could go on for another five months.

This week the railway networks in England have been thrown into chaos with trains cancelled and delayed due to ongoing strikes.

Network Rail have urged passengers to ‘only travel if absolutely necessary’.

The RMT unions are in a long running dispute with the government and rail companies about working conditions and pay.

Unions say any pay offer on the table to end the strikes needs to reflect the cost-of-living and rates of inflation – around 10%.

Network Rail made an offer of 5% pay rise this year and a 4% pay rise in 2023 but RMT Union boss Mick Lynch described the deal as ‘substandard’ and his members rejected it.

READ MORE:Four people fighting for their lives after crush as 3,000 people storm sold out gig at o2 academy in Brixton

READ MORE:Tower block blaze in France kills ten including five children

Union members are also striking over the planned 1,900 job cuts to the train networks and changes to terms and conditions.

Strikes are taking place this week, today and tomorrow, as well as December 24, 26 and 27.

In the new year planned walk-outs will also take place on January 3, 4, 6 and 7.

Now Mr Lynch hasn’t ruled out more strikes throughout January.

In an interview this morning with LBC’s Nick Ferrari, he said: “There’s a further five months available to us after this.”

When questioned about whether the strikes could continue into January, he said: “Well, Nick, my job is to try and get a solution.

“I don’t sit there and say this dispute is going to last this long and this is what I want to do with it. We respond to the situation that we are in, how the talks are developing, how the situation is developing and the requirements of our members because we talk to our members about what they want to do all the way through this.

“So, we haven’t got an game or an end date or we want to stop this disruption on this date. What this action is providing is some mandate at the table and some leverage to get a result for our people and that’s what we’re seeking to do all the time. So I’m not planning any particular industrial action going forward.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

South Africa ANC Leadership Conference

South Africa’s ruling ANC party opens national conference amid bitter divisions

Germany Aquarium Bursts

Hundreds of fish killed after huge aquarium tank bursts in Berlin

Malaysia Landslide

18 killed after landslide engulfs campsite in Malaysia

The artist sketch depicts Assistant US Attorney Erik Kenerson, front left, watching as Whitney Minter, a public defender from the eastern division of Virginia, stands to represent Abu Agila Mohammad M

Libya PM admits role in extraditing Lockerbie suspect to US

Germany Aquarium Burst

Burst tank at aquarium in Berlin creates wave of devastation

Russia Ukraine War

Russia launches more than 60 missiles into Ukraine

The AquaDom aquarium exploded, showing the hotel's lobby with debris

Massive suspended aquarium containing 1,500 fish and a million litres of water 'explodes' inside Berlin hotel

Netherlands Kosovo War Crimes

Former Kosovo Liberation Army commander convicted of war crimes

France Fire

Ten dead including five children in French apartment building fire

Russia Ukraine War

Russia launches ‘major missile attack’ on Ukrainian energy facilities

Andrew Western

Labour secures win in Stretford and Urmston by election

Police want to trace this man after a woman was assaulted on a London bus

Woman assaulted on London bus after closing window because it was raining

At least 10 have died in the fire.

Tower block blaze in France kills ten including five children

Kharkiv was one of the cities hit in the latest strikes

Russia launches 'massive' missile attack on multiple cities across Ukraine

In this photo provided by Civil Defense Department, Civil Defense personnel search for missing persons after a landslide hit a campsite in Batang Kali, Malaysia, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

Five-year-old boy among those killed in fatal landslide in Malaysia

Police outside the venue in Brixton and right, images of the crowd posted to social meda

Singer Asake tells injured fans ‘I pray you get well soonest’ after crush at Brixton gig left four critical

Latest News

See more Latest News

In this photo provided by Civil Defense Department, Civil Defense personnel search for survivors buried after a landslide hit a campsite in Batang Kali, Malaysia, Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Dozens feared buried alive after landslide hits campsite north of Kuala Lumpur

Roads were closed off in the aftermath of the incident

Cyclist dies after getting trapped under lorry in 'terrible' west London collision

RMT members are going on strike as their TSSA counterparts accept a pay offer

Strike breakthrough: TSSA members at Network Rail take pay deal, but RMT members to walk out after talks break down
The scene in Hayes

Car smashes into house in West London after hitting another vehicle and 'flipping over'

JFK's assassination has been the subject of conspiracy theories for decades

Thousands of classified JFK assassination files released to the public for the first time

Tourists are stuck in Machu Picchu

Hundreds of tourists stranded in Machu Picchu amid violent uprising in Peru

The end of the cold snap is in sight

UK shivers in -18C weather and faces weekend snow - but temperatures as high as 13C to follow
1

Charles, William and Kate put on united front at Westminster Abbey carol service held in Queen's honour
Millfield School in Somerset

Parents' outrage as kids at £45,000 per year public school seen giving Nazi salutes while watching play about Hitler
Documents reveal that Hitler wanted to make Bridgnorth the capital of Nazi England.

Bavarian Bridgnorth: Top secret documents reveal that Hitler planned for Shropshire town to be Nazi England's HQ

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

ferrari lynch grinch

RMT's Mick Lynch insists he doesn't 'relish' in being portrayed as 'the Grinch'

Flu

UK 'pays the price' for Covid lockdowns in rising flu rates, Biosciences Professor says

Nick ferrari

Actor who plays Hitler defends controversial show for schools after pupils perform Nazi salutes
Tom Swarbrick wonders whether public are really royal subjects

'Isn't it the other way around?': Tom Swarbrick wonders whether public are really royal subjects
Shelagh 15/12/22

'I don't think we'll ever reclaim the streets': Shelagh Fogarty despairs after murder of Zara Aleena
JOB Pat Cullen RCN

RCN General Secretary tells LBC how the govt can end strike action

‘Fine, you’ve got me’: James O’Brien caller struggles to explain why nurses shouldn’t get inflation-linked pay rise

'Ridiculous': James O’Brien rejects caller's suggestion that nurses shouldn't get pay rises
Nick Ferrari 15/12/22

NHS strikes aren't 'shameful' says Health Minister

James

James O'Brien rows with caller who compared refugees to bacteria

‘They deserve a medal’: Caller praises fisherman and crew who saved 43 migrants after boat capsized

‘They deserve a medal’: Caller praises fisherman and crew who saved 43 migrants after boat capsized

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit