Theresa May To Make "Bold New Offer" On Brexit To Woo Labour MPs

Theresa May will set out a "bold new offer" on her Brexit deal this afternoon, aimed at winning the support of Labour MPs.

The Prime Minister, who will set out further details on her Brexit plan at 4pm, told her Cabinet: "The Withdrawal Agreement Bill is the vehicle which gets the UK out of the EU and it is vital to find a way to get it over the line."

LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood explains what you can expect.

"We are expecting her to make what has been termed as "a bold new offer to Labour MPs" in the hope that she can get her Withdrawal Agreement Bill through the House of Commons in the week beginning 3rd June.

"Today, this is starting the big sell for Theresa May to outline exactly what's going to be in that agreement.

"Cabinet met for two hours and 45 minutes to sign off that plan this morning and they've agreed it.

"We're expecting it to include more protections for workers, environmental protections.

Theresa May has a "bold new offer" on Brexit. Picture: PA

"And then the big question is what is it going to include on a temporary customs union? The thinking here is that in order to win over Jeremy Corbyn, she's going to have to go beyond providing a customs union until the next election, which is scheduled to be in 2022.

"Despite Mr Corbyn ending the talks last week, Mrs May has come back with something that we think is going to include some fresh details. If he doesn't get behind this and whip his MPs to support it, it stands no change of passing through the House of Commons.

"There is the threat of resignations for the Prime Minister if she comes back with a permanent customs union offer.

"The people to focus on are Dr Liam Fox, the International Trade Secretary whose whole job is to negotiate free trade deals with countrie, so that we can sign then when we leave the customs union."