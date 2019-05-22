Theresa May Grilled By MPs Over New Brexit Bill: Watch Live NOW!

Theresa May brings her "bold new offer" for Brexit back to the House of Commons today - and faces the MPs who will scrutinise it.

The Prime Minister will make a statement on the new Withdrawal Bill at 1pm, with Jeremy Corbyn responding before other MPs get to have their say.

The initial response from MPs has not been positive with Iain Duncan Smith asking whether Mrs May is actually trying to make things worse.

It's sure to be a fiery debate. Watch it live right here.