Theydon Bois: Police 'met with hostility' after 200-person illegal rave broken up

6 June 2021, 10:00

Essex Police released images of the aftermath of the rave in Theydon Bois.
Essex Police released images of the aftermath of the rave in Theydon Bois. Picture: Essex Police

By Joe Cook

Essex Police have condemned "attacks" against their officers after objects were thrown towards them as they worked to break up a 200-person illegal rave in Theydon Bois, near Epping Forest.

The police were called at around 11pm on Saturday after loud music was heard from a field near the leafy village of Theydon Bois.

The force said they "tried to engage" with attendees but were "met with hostility" and objects were thrown at officers. None were injured.

A set of DJ decks, speakers and a generator were seized by the police. One man was also arrested on suspicion of a breach of coronavirus rules.

But it still took over two hours for the police to shut down the event, with the music turned off shortly after 1am, when the crowds began to disperse.

Read more: Dublin: 14 arrests as police disperse large crowd drinking in street

Read more: Indoor music events do not increase risk of Covid-19's spread, studies suggest

Pictures appear to show drug paraphernalia left behind after the rave.
Pictures appear to show drug paraphernalia left behind after the rave. Picture: Essex Police

Essex Police said at that point attendees were "friendly, calm and compliant and thanked officers for their help in leaving the area".

However, Chief Superintendent Tom Simons has condemned the initial disorder, warning further action could be taken and the investigation remains "in its early stages".

"Essex Police does not tolerate attacks, no matter how minor, upon officers who are just doing their job by responding to incidents reported to them by the public," he said in a statement.

“In this instance, thankfully no officers were injured and the attendees did eventually disperse when they were asked to do so and that is a credit to the officers who attended the scene and worked under very difficult circumstances.

“As a result of our initial investigations, we have seized a number of items of musical equipment and one man has been arrested.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus cases were expected to rise as restrictions eased

Number of UK regions seeing Covid rises at highest since early January
Workers prepare the Liberty Enlightening the World by Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, a mini-replica of the French-designed Statue of Liberty, in Paris (Francois Mori/AP)

France’s smaller Statue of Liberty to join big sister for US independence day
People enjoy the beach in Barcelona, Spain (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Spain welcomes vaccinated tourists after easing of restrictions
Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of east Jerusalem (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

Israel’s police block ultranationalists’ procession in Jerusalem’s Old City
Colin Pitchfork can be released from prison

Colin Pitchfork: Murderer and rapist can be freed from prison, parole board says
E-scooters are available to hire in parts of London

E-scooters for hire in London: What are the rules?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE 07 June

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

Nervtag Professor: 'The data simply don't support a delay to lockdown easing.'

Nervtag Professor: 'The data simply doesn't support a delay to lockdown easing'
E-scooter v Cab v Public Transport in London - which is the fastest commute?

E-scooter v Black Cab v Public Transport in London -E-scooter v Black Cab v Public Transport in London - which is the fastest commute?
James challenged the caller over his comments

James O'Brien challenges caller who thinks footballers taking the knee has 'gone on long enough'
Nick Ferrari challenged the Solicitor General

Nick Ferrari challenges Solicitor General over migrants collected from French waters
Maajid Nawaz destroys Tony Blair's proposal for domestic vaccine passports

Maajid Nawaz destroys Tony Blair's proposal for domestic vaccine passports

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London