'They're attacking each other just for TikTok': Stabbings are fuelled by social media, teacher warns

By Daniel Allon

A teacher in County Durham has told LBC young people are carrying knives because of what they see on social media sites like TikTok.

Teenagers said that seeing violent videos makes them feel like they need to have weapons for protection. That's despite figures showing people who carry knives are three times more likely to end up being hurt.

People who work with young people say speaking to them about the dangers of carrying a knife is one of their biggest challenges.

Teacher Nik Jones says he was shocked when he was told about it during a discussion about knife crime at his school.

He said: "They point to numerous examples they see on TikTok and on various other social media that are happening in the area. A lot of our students live in Darlington or just over the border and they're pointing out things they've seen on TikTok happening in these towns or nearby where young people - in their words - are getting 'jumped'.

"They're attacking each other for no particular reason, just so they can film it.

"Some of those videos - so we've been told - have strong suggestions of weapons being used."

LBC spoke to a group of young people on an estate in Newcastle. One teenager - who wants to stay anonymous - said he knows several people who carry knives in the area.

He said: "They carry it for protection... groups of kids... what happens if they come and pull a blade out? You've gotta pull a blade out to be safe."

When asked if most young people carry knifes, he said: "Yes, but it's usually innocent people that get hurt.

"Someone might go for someone, but someone else might get stabbed that's not even a part of it."

Tragically, one of his friends was killed in a stabbing last month. He says his friends and the boy's family are devastated.

Jamie Cairns. Picture: LBC

Jamie Cairns runs Sporting Chance in Newcastle, which was set up in 2016 to give opportunities to people in society who deserve a chance to overcome their difficult life experiences.

He told LBC that educating young people about the dangers of carrying a knife is a challenge: "Recently we did some knife first aid, so if someone was attacked with a knife, they'd know how to preserve life.

"It's the community and environment they're growing up in... young people say they feel intimidated because somebody else might have a knife, so they're going to carry a knife - it's a growing theme.

"Social media is the devil, it can be a great tool, but for young people it just breeds criminality.

"People sharing things on various platforms just encourages young people to escalate their behaviour."

In response a spokesperson for TikTok said: "TikTok's Community Guidelines make clear that we prohibit violent content on the platform. We do not allow people to use our platform to threaten or incite violence and any content found to be in violation of these policies will be removed."